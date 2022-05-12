AHEDC Celebrates Economic Development Week

Alleghany Highlands EDC Business Appreciation Event Photo

Promotes Regionalism in Marketing Efforts to Help Businesses and Employees Thrive

COVINGTON, VA, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation (AHEDC), is marking National Economic Development Week from May 9-13, 2022 to celebrate the positive contributions economic development makes to localities and regions across the Commonwealth.

Created in 2016 by International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest international professional trade association for economic developers, Economic Development Week aims to increase awareness for local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities, and improve the quality of life in communities everywhere.

“The EDC is excited to celebrate economic development and the opportunities it brings to the Highlands,” said Krystal Onaitis, AHEDC Board Chair and Covington City Manager. “Our communities have really come together in recent months to market the region to business. We have a new brand identity, a refreshed website and a vibrant social media presence. We are now ready to move forward in marketing our new pad site to site selectors, an innovative project jointly owned by the City of Covington and Alleghany County.”

AHEDC is joining with Virginia’s only professional organization for economic developers, the Virginia Economic Developers Association (VEDA) to celebrate Economic Development Week. VEDA is a member-based professional organization committed to providing training and development; networking opportunities; and serving as the voice of the economic development community, creating economic opportunity and prosperity for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation is the marketing organization promoting Alleghany County, the City of Covington and the Towns of Clifton Forge and Iron Gate for business recruitment, expansion and development. A public/private partnership, AHEDC focuses on Site Readiness, Infrastructure Management, Site Selection Outreach and Workforce Development. The organization also serves as a key information source for applicable data, regulatory compliance, and funding opportunities to help you successfully launch, expand or relocate a business to the region.