British Holidaymakers facing availability and pricing crunch for summer holidays abroad

Summer 2022 will see a renewal of international travel plans for British holidaymakers, which will complicate those planning summer travel.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- British holidaymakers planning to travel abroad this summer could be grounded by skyrocketing costs, limited availability and delays in simple things like renewing passports. While 2022 is expected to be a record-breaking return to travel, hardships are forecast for holidaymakers.

How big is the expected travel boom? The 10Adventures Consumer Travel Trends Survey revealed a dramatic 2.5x increase in British plans to travel internationally in the summer of 2022, with almost a third of all respondents actively planning to leave the country. Of those planning travel internationally, a staggering 55.9% are targeting Western Europe.

Western Europe was also the top destination for travellers from North America, with 62.3% of those respondents planning to visit this summer. This will make the summer of 2022 one of the busiest tourist seasons it’s seen in years. This means that British holidaymakers may struggle to find affordable options as prices rise and vacancy falls. Transportation is seeing the effect of surging fuel prices, hotels in tourist hotspots are seeing renewed demand, and rental cars are in short supply due to computer chip shortages, all of which contribute to limited availability and premium prices.

“Last year British Holidaymakers largely stayed in the UK, but that’s changing for 2022,” shares 10Adventures Founder Richard Campbell. “If you want a summer trip abroad, be prepared for delays, higher costs and a lack of availability in transportation or accomodation.”

Another inconvenience to British travel plans is an “unprecedented level of demand” for passport renewals, according to the HM Passport Office. This has led to up to 10-week waits for renewed travel documents, an issue affecting many Brits whose passports expired during the days of lockdown. Those in need of new passports have already missed their ability to renew before the summer season unless they pay for expedited processing.

The data is clear: British travellers are up against high prices, slow processing times, and little vacancy. Those planning to travel should book before it’s too late.

