Steep prices and high demand complicate American summer travel plans

Americans plan to return to international travel this summer, however price increases, limited supply and passport processing issues could derail their plans.

Almost nobody is planning a staycation in 2022, Americans want to travel internationally, and if you haven't booked your trip yet, you should get your reservations booked soon.” — Richard Campbell

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans planning to travel abroad this summer could be grounded by skyrocketing costs amid a record-breaking travel boom.

With a travel boom starting, the rapid growth could actually prevent some jetsetters from leaving the country.

How big is the boom? The 10Adventures Consumer Travel Trends Survey revealed a dramatic 3.6x increase in Americans’ plans to travel internationally in the summer of 2022 compared to 2021. Western Europe is of most interest to travelers, with Canada and Mexico as the 2nd and 3rd-choice destinations, respectively.

However, Americans booking trips this summer season may struggle to find affordable options as prices rise and vacancy falls. Transportation is seeing the effect of surging fuel prices, accommodations in tourism hotspots are seeing high demand, and rental cars are in short supply due to computer chip shortages, all of which contribute to limited availability and premium prices.

“Almost nobody is planning a staycation in 2022,” shares 10Adventures Founder Richard Campbell. “Americans want to travel internationally, and if you haven't booked your trip yet, you should get your reservations booked soon.” It’s not just summer that will be busy, either: 10Adventures expects the travel boom to continue into autumn and winter as American travelers make up for two years of the pandemic.

Another inconvenience to American travel plans is the continued delays in passport processing. This has led to up to 11-week waits for renewed travel documents as reported by the State Department, an issue affecting many Americans whose passports expired during the days of lockdown. Those in need of new passports have already missed their ability to renew before the summer season unless they pay for expedited processing.

The data is clear: Americans are up against high prices, slow processing times, and little vacancy for their summer holiday plans. Those planning to travel should book before it’s too late.

About 10Adventures

10Adventures makes it easy to find the best adventures on earth. Whether you want to find a route guide for a great day trip close to home or book a tour in 75 countries, 10Adventures is here to make your next adventure easier than ever.

