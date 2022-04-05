Consumer Travel Survey Reveals Dramatic Shift in International Travel Plans for Canadians

10Adventures Founder Richard Campbell

Consumer travel trends survey shows Canadians plan to travel internationally at a rate that is over 11-times higher than the same survey done in 2021.

Let's face it, almost nobody is planning a staycation for 2022. This survey shows that Canadians should expect a radically different summer travel season, whether travelling within Canada or abroad” — Richard Campbell

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 10Adventures Consumer Travel Trends Survey shows dramatic shifts in the travel plans of Canadians.

10Adventures surveyed 700 respondents in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom in regards to their travel plans for the summer of 2022. Canadians showed a whopping 11-fold increase in their plan to travel internationally, jumping from only 2.5% of respondents in 2021 to 28.3% of respondents planning to travel internationally in 2022.

Where do Canadians want to go? The top destinations were Western Europe, the United States, and Mexico.

“We are seeing serious demand for travel in Western Europe, with many popular destinations already sold out for July and August,” says 10Adventures Founder Richard Campbell. “We also expect this travel boom to continue into autumn and winter as travellers make up for two years of the pandemic.”

While many Canadians are planning to travel internationally, Canada’s tourism industry will also be busy as more Canadians are planning domestic travel for the summer of 2022 than in 2021. In addition, Americans and Brits are planning to travel more internationally in 2022, with Canada as a top destination.

"Let's face it, almost nobody is planning a staycation for 2022" says Campbell, reflecting on survey data. "This survey shows that Canadians should plan for a markedly different 2022 summer travel season, whether travelling within Canada or abroad."

While Canadians are looking to travel in much larger numbers, local travel businesses will see an influx of visitors from abroad. Top destinations like Banff could be running at full capacity this summer.

“We have seen firsthand the challenges the travel industry has faced due to the pandemic's impact on staffing and revenue,” shared Campbell. “With a travel picking up so quickly, we are now seeing businesses in the tourism industry struggle to hire and train staff for 2022, which is shaping up to be a record year.”

The data is clear: this could be the busiest tourist season ever in Canada and beyond. Those with plans to travel need to book now, and those in the industry should ready themselves for the wave.

About 10Adventures: 10Adventures makes it easy to find the best adventures on earth. Whether you want to find a route guide for a great day trip close to home or book a tour in 75 countries, 10Adventures is here to make your next adventure easier than ever.

More information on the 10Adventures Consumer Travel Trends Survey can be found here.

