Construction Begins on S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) at Six Mile Road Intersection in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) begins reconstruction work on S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) and the Six Mile Road intersection on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Highway 42 will remain open to traffic while the contractor works north of the existing Highway 42 and west of Six Mile Road.

A detour for traffic will be installed around the project at Veterans Parkway to 26th Street. Access will be maintained to local traffic throughout the project.

The $20 million project will reconstruct approximately one mile of Highway 42 and one-half mile of Six Mile Road. Work includes grading, curb and gutter, storm sewer, PCC pavement, lighting, signals, permanent signing, and pavement marking.

The prime contractor for this project is T&R Contracting of Sioux Falls. The overall completion date for this project is Sept. 29, 2023.

To learn more, please find the project summary, timeline, and maps on our SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/siouxfalls-pcn-05c2-05c6-06yq.

