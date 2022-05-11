Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,984 in the last 365 days.

Construction Begins on S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) at Six Mile Road Intersection in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Contact: Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) begins reconstruction work on S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) and the Six Mile Road intersection on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Highway 42 will remain open to traffic while the contractor works north of the existing Highway 42 and west of Six Mile Road.

A detour for traffic will be installed around the project at Veterans Parkway to 26th Street. Access will be maintained to local traffic throughout the project.

The $20 million project will reconstruct approximately one mile of Highway 42 and one-half mile of Six Mile Road. Work includes grading, curb and gutter, storm sewer, PCC pavement, lighting, signals, permanent signing, and pavement marking.

The prime contractor for this project is T&R Contracting of Sioux Falls. The overall completion date for this project is Sept. 29, 2023.

To learn more, please find the project summary, timeline, and maps on our SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/siouxfalls-pcn-05c2-05c6-06yq.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

You just read:

Construction Begins on S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) at Six Mile Road Intersection in Sioux Falls

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.