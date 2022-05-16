Top 10 Small Business Marketing Mistakes - Marketing Plan Creation And Common Mistakes to Avoid
Marketing Plans and the development of them are vital for any business. The common mistakes and a strategy to develop a plan that will work for your business.
They need to focus on new client acquisition but also client retention with a heavy emphasis on customer service. It is much easier to generate new clients when your company has a great reputation.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SayWhat Consulting, LLC just released part 9 of the 10 part blog series labeled “The Top 10 Small Business Marketing Mistakes.” Small business owners often overlook the importance of a well thought out marketing plan and do not realize the significant positive effect it can have on their business. A marketing plan lays out the short and long term business strategy, including new client acquisition, retention and customer service. Marketing plans are time consuming and sometimes confusing – but are one of the best long term investments any business owner can make. Marketing is tied to every aspect of your business and can be the difference between double digit growth and failure.
— David Phillips, CEO of SayWhat Consulting
We examine the marketing plan essentials along with frequent mistakes businesses make and how to avoid them. A poorly created marketing plan requires business owners to continuously redefine their short term goals. This forces them to make inferior decisions for the long term growth of their business and have a more reactionary mindset versus a specific strategy focused on realistic objectives. We cover the common aspects needed to create a successful plan along with the mistakes business owners make when developing them, how to avoid them and how to measure success. Client generation is vital to the success of any business and a marketing plan plays an important role in achieving that goal.
“Small business owners often make the mistake of delegating this important task to employees with little training or experience in long term business strategy. Hiring a consultant to develop a marketing plan for your business is worth considering” says David Phillips, CEO and Founder of SayWhat Consulting “but it is vital to stay actively involved with the entire process to ensure their long term goals for the business are being focused on.”
Part 1 of the 10 part blog series examined the significance of tracking all of your marketing along with truly knowing what marketing efforts are producing results so you are spending your marketing dollars wisely. Part 2 of the series covered in detail the importance for small businesses to understand how to not only generate leads but also best practices in nurturing and converting them. Part 3 focused on creating a strategic marketing budget with the understanding that a well thought out marketing budget gives your company direction, purpose and a strategic advantage over your competition. Part 4 surveyed the particulars of how to choose a digital marketing firm along with the importance of unique content and its role with the long term SEO and social media strategy for a business. Part 5 reviewed the importance of being a “good online citizen” and search engine optimization. Part 6 discussed how to properly market your business through pay per click advertising, social media marketing while maintaining a strong online reputation through positive reviews. Part 7 discussed the importance of choosing the right digital marketing firm including 9 pages of information to assist business owners through that process. Part 8 studied the importance of analyzing your competition to greatly improve your marketing and conversions. You can review all of the blogs here: Small Business Marketing Advice.
It is important to develop a strategic marketing plan knowing that it will not only detail new client acquisition but also focus on client retention and customer service. “Marketing Plans need to focus on new client acquisition but also client retention and a heavy emphasis on customer service.” says David Phillips, CEO and Founder of SayWhat Consulting “It is much easier to generate new clients when your company has a positive reputation. A single bad review will cost your business new clients – it is important that you have a strategy in place to keep clients happy and address negative reviews prior to them costing you clients.”
SayWhat Consulting are experts at the development of strategic marketing plans for small and medium sized businesses as well as reputation management. We offer a free 20 minute consultation as well to see if our services are a good fit for your business’s needs. Small Business Marketing Plan - Click Here.
You can view all 9 blogs posted with the final soon-to-be released post by visiting our blog here: https://www.saywt.com/blog. This blog series contains close to 70 pages of useful content that business owners can implement immediately in order to better their business. New blogs are posted every two weeks so please subscribe!
More about SayWhat Consulting:
SayWhat Consulting was founded with the business owner in mind. We know that business owners are placed in impossible situations trying to master all aspects of their company including marketing, employee management, sales, lead conversion, customer service, client retention, accounting, collections and everything else.
As a business owner you may be interested in The Business Owner Consulting Program with SayWhat (https://saywt.com/consulting-program). The Business Owner Consulting Program (BOCP) is focused on providing business owners the tools needed to ensure short and long-term success by addressing the needs of that specific business and owner. One of the most popular parts of the BOCP is the marketing management package giving you the power of having a Chief Marketing Officer at a fraction of the cost to ensure all of your marketing choices are educated, cost effective, high returns and verifiable. Learn more on our website www.saywt.com.
Meet Our Founder
Our Founder, David Phillips is a successful entrepreneur and grew his business for over 13 years as well as working at two global 500 companies. Mr. Phillips has been faculty at and lectured on numerous subjects ranging from marketing to business operations at dozens of industry specific annual meetings. With over 20 years of real-world business experience - we know and understand almost every problem you are going to and have faced - along with what you will need to do to continue to grow your business successfully.
We would love to hear from you. Feel free to call us at (424) 235-8704, review our website (www.saywt.com) or you can email David directly at David@saywt.com.
David Phillips
SayWhat Consulting, LLC
+1 424-235-8704
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other