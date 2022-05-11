St. Johnsbury Barracks / Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4003250

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/11/2022 at approximately 0030 hours

STREET: Cary Pond Road

TOWN: Danville

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: House number 1129

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Unpaved, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dakota Johnson

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: A6

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor scrapes and bruising, possible internal injuries

HOSPITAL: NVRH

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 5/11/2022 at approximately 0706 hours, Vermont State Police was notified of a single vehicle crash located on Cary Pond Road in the town of Danville. Troopers responded to the scene and observed an unoccupied white Audi A6 stationary in the roadway with severe front-end damage. Troopers located the operator, Dakota Johnson, later in the morning and determined the crash occurred shortly after midnight. While travelling southeast on Cary Pond Road, Johnson veered onto a residential lawn and crashed into a tree head on. Speed and inattention were contributing factors of the crash. Johnson made his own arrangements to be transported to the hospital and had minor scrapes, bruises, and possible internal injuries.

Johnson was Issued a citation for violations of:

23 VSA 1091 Negligent operation

23 VSA 1128 Crashes; Duty to Stop

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/11/2022 at 0830

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585