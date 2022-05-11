St. Johnsbury Barracks / Injury Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4003250
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/11/2022 at approximately 0030 hours
STREET: Cary Pond Road
TOWN: Danville
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: House number 1129
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Unpaved, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dakota Johnson
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Audi
VEHICLE MODEL: A6
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor scrapes and bruising, possible internal injuries
HOSPITAL: NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 5/11/2022 at approximately 0706 hours, Vermont State Police was notified of a single vehicle crash located on Cary Pond Road in the town of Danville. Troopers responded to the scene and observed an unoccupied white Audi A6 stationary in the roadway with severe front-end damage. Troopers located the operator, Dakota Johnson, later in the morning and determined the crash occurred shortly after midnight. While travelling southeast on Cary Pond Road, Johnson veered onto a residential lawn and crashed into a tree head on. Speed and inattention were contributing factors of the crash. Johnson made his own arrangements to be transported to the hospital and had minor scrapes, bruises, and possible internal injuries.
Johnson was Issued a citation for violations of:
23 VSA 1091 Negligent operation
23 VSA 1128 Crashes; Duty to Stop
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Caledonia
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/11/2022 at 0830
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585