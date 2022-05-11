Submit Release
News Search

There were 817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,987 in the last 365 days.

VSP BCI Troop B East-Westminster / Hunting incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2001812

Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes                       

STATION:  Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster                   

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/08/2022 @ approximately 11:38 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarry Road, Hartford, VT 05001

VIOLATION: Hunting Incident

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Sunday, May 8, 2022, at approximately 11:38 a.m., a 14-year-old male was admitted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. Investigation revealed that Brent Lehouiller, 52, of Pomfret, VT, was turkey hunting with the juvenile when he discharged his firearm in a wooded area off Quarry Road in Hartford, VT, striking the juvenile. At this time, the incident appears to be accidental. The incident is currently under joint investigation by members of the Vermont State Police and the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.

 

Anyone with any information regarding the incident should contact the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations in Westminster or Vermont Fish and Wildlife. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be submitted to the Windsor County State’s Attorney’s Office for review to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.

You just read:

VSP BCI Troop B East-Westminster / Hunting incident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.