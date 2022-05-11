VSP BCI Troop B East-Westminster / Hunting incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2001812

Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/08/2022 @ approximately 11:38 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarry Road, Hartford, VT 05001

VIOLATION: Hunting Incident

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Sunday, May 8, 2022, at approximately 11:38 a.m., a 14-year-old male was admitted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. Investigation revealed that Brent Lehouiller, 52, of Pomfret, VT, was turkey hunting with the juvenile when he discharged his firearm in a wooded area off Quarry Road in Hartford, VT, striking the juvenile. At this time, the incident appears to be accidental. The incident is currently under joint investigation by members of the Vermont State Police and the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident should contact the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations in Westminster or Vermont Fish and Wildlife. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be submitted to the Windsor County State’s Attorney’s Office for review to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.