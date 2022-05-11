Bridge Replacements Hunt County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that work to replace four county road bridges in Hunt County will begin this month.

The contractor, Highway 19 Construction LLC, was granted 229 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1.3 million. The anticipated completion date of this work is November 2022.

The contractor will replace one bridge at a time, starting on CR 1032 at the Hickory Creek Tributary. Barricades for that project will be placed on May 19 and May 20. The contractor anticipates starting work in August on two bridges on CR 2132, one at the East Caddo Creek Branch and one at East Caddo Creek.

The contractor anticipates starting work in late November on the CR 1031 bridge at the Hickory Creek Tributary, officials said.

Road closures will be in effect during bridge construction on CR 1032 and CR 2132. A detour will redirect traffic while work is underway on CR 1031. Travelers are encouraged to use alternate routes while this project is underway.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared to encounter rough pavement and brief traffic delays, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.