Submit Release
News Search

There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,986 in the last 365 days.

May 11 - Bill to Reduce Over $8 Million in Business Filing Fees Passes out of the State Legislature

Denver, May 11, 2022 - Today, Secretary of State Jena Griswold applauded the passage HB22-1001 the “Colorado Business Fee Relief Act.” The bill, which is a collaboration between Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, the Governor’s Office, and legislative leadership, will save Colorado businesses and entrepreneurs over $8.4 million in business fees for filing documents with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office during the fiscal year beginning on July 1, 2022. The bill is sponsored by Representatives Lisa Cutter and Tom Sullivan, and Senators Brittany Pettersen and Chris Kolker.

“We must continue to do all we can to support Colorado’s working families and the small businesses that are critical to our economy and communities. These fee reductions will keep money in the pockets of Colorado’s small business owners, many of whom have faced adversity and uncertainty over the last few years,” said Secretary Griswold. “Thank you to Representatives Cutter and Sullivan, and Senators Pettersen and Kolker for their leadership on this bill.”

While businesses across sectors have struggled in these uncertain times, these reductions will keep money in the pockets of small business across the state. The over $8.4 million in business fees that the Secretary of State seeks to reduce in Fiscal Year 2022-23 is part of a cross-government fee reduction effort with the Governor’s Office and the Majority leadership in the legislature. The Secretary of State’s Office will utilize general fund dollars to offset the foregone revenue from the fee reductions. The reduction in filing fees under this fee relief program would remain in place during Fiscal Year 2022-23 until the amount of the general fund transfer is exhausted.

The full text of the bill can be found HERE.

You just read:

May 11 - Bill to Reduce Over $8 Million in Business Filing Fees Passes out of the State Legislature

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.