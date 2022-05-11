DISPARTI LAW FIGHTS SHERIFF DART OFFICE TO PROTECT WRONGFULLY TERMINATED WORKERS

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disparti Law Group is once again fighting against discrimination inside the Cook County Sheriff’s Office for illegal termination under The Americans with Disabilities Act. (Case #20-05404)

The plaintiff, Irma Leibas was prevented from returning to work at the Sheriff’s Office when Sheriff Dart refused to accommodate her for her disabilities. Disparti Law Group filed an EEOC charge and, eventually a lawsuit claiming that the Sheriff’s refusal to return Ms. Leibas to work violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. On March 31, 2022, the federal judge agreed with Irma that there was enough evidence of a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act for the case to proceed to a jury trial on whether the Sheriff failed to accommodate Ms. Leibas.

“Having been prevented from returning to work since 2018, Ms. Leibas’ plight has been difficult, and she has suffered immense distress about her career,” said Senior Employment Attorney Cass T. Casper. “Disparti Law Group is thrilled to have the opportunity to convince a jury that Irma’s rights were violated.”

The plaintiff, Irma Leibas commented, “I am thanking God for your knowledge of the law and your persistence in fighting a good fight! You have no clue what this means to me and my family. You are an excellent attorney who truly cares for his clients, and I would recommend you to anyone who is in need of legal assistance. God bless you Cass Casper!”

Finally, Attorney Larry Disparti, Owner & Founder of The Disparti Law Group stated, “We will fight workplace discrimination wherever we see it. We will fight for anyone who has their dignity taken from them due to unfair, unethical, and illegal activity.” If Ms. Leibas prevails at trial, she could be entitled to lost pay and benefits and compensatory damages. Case text: https://casetext.com/case/leibas-v-dart-1

The Disparti Law Group is one of the most successful law firms serving the greater Chicago and Tampa areas. As the leader in Injury, Disability, Workers’ Comp, and Employment Law, with more than $1 Billion in recoveries, The Disparti Law Group has been named One of the Most Influential Law Firms in America by Trial Lawyer Magazine.

