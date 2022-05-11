Small Cells Market on Track for $5 Billion in 2027
Indoor small cells including residential, carrier indoor, and enterprise categories are driving growthCAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite slowdowns in the Small Cell market due to the pandemic, restrictive lockdowns in China, supply chain delays, and rising costs, Mobile Experts reports that the market will see an 8% increase in revenue this year.
The new Mobile Experts forecast details how, over the next few years, operators will emphasize indoor small cell deployments as they roll out 5G on higher spectrum bands. The traditional “outside-in” strategy won’t work in many places as operators increasingly rely on higher spectrum bands with wider channel bandwidth for 5G and beyond; this will keep driving up annual shipments and indoor small cell sales rather than outdoor units.
“We see a bright spot emerging in Enterprise small cells. Enterprise will be the fastest-growing segment at 19% CAGR, contributing significantly to the $5 billion overall small cells market we can expect five years from now. Indoor small cells will grow from about 64% of the market today to 72% in 2027,” commented Mobile Experts Principal Analyst Kyung Mun.
As for outdoor small cells, Mobile Experts still expects positive growth in annual shipments, though it won’t have the spectacular chart-topping growth of indoor small cells. Still, the carrier outdoor small cell market will experience growth as compact, high-power units become “5G-ready” alternative in cost-sensitive markets in developing regions and rural/suburban markets. The report illustrates some significant differences in the business approach of operators for indoor coverage in various world regions as well, including a strong preference for Distributed Radio Systems (DRS) in China.
“After flattish growth during COVID, the small cell market will return to growth at 7% CAGR over the next five years,” commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun. “Geopolitical trade tensions and pandemic lockdowns led to lumpy shipment trends for small cells, but revenue will experience a lift between now and 2027. We rely on direct input from more than 60 industry sources to create estimates and forecasts for small cell shipments and revenues, with 30 mobile operators contributing to the overall analysis. COVID and its impacts added a dose of uncertainty over the last couple of years, but it turns out that our predictions in 2021 were correct. The market is looking up.”
For more details on this Small Cells report, click here.
Explore more of our research here.
About Mobile Experts Inc.:
Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 25 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on Small Cells, RAN Revenue & CAPEX, vRAN, Private Enterprise, Satellite and Mobile, Macro Base Stations, Cellular V2X, Private LTE, ORAN, Fixed Mobile Convergence, and more.
Rachel Winningham
Mobile Experts
rachel@mobile-experts.net
+1 (408) 374-0690