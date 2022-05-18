AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Best Colleges & Universities in Kansas for 2022

What are the top colleges and universities in Kansas? See where AcademicInfluence.com ranks them in a variety of categories… (Image credit: Manhattan, Kansas by DenisTangneyJr, Getty Images Signature, Canva Pro License)

Best Colleges & Universities in Kansas for 2022

Students can access a number of category rankings of Kansas colleges & universities to fit their needs:

• 5 Research Universities

• 19 Liberal Arts Colleges & Universities

• 7 Graduate Schools

• 7 Public Colleges & Universities

• 17 Private Colleges & Universities

• 15 Christian Colleges & Universities

• 19 Small Colleges & Universities (fewer than 5,000 students)

• 8 Affordable Colleges (below $20,000/year)

• 25 Community Colleges

• 9 Online Colleges

For many students, attending an in-state college or university continues to provide tuition benefits. The cost advantages they receive from attending a school in their state may be the deciding factor in pursuing a college degree. The convenience of a school within driving distance also factors into costs by providing locals with commuting as an alternative to expensive on-campus housing.

“Students today want more value from their college choices, which is why choosing an in-state education continues to be attractive. Rising costs are a staple of daily news stories. We want to shift the focus off expensive out-of-state schools and onto the best in-state schools each state has to offer its students,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

Which colleges & universities in Kansas rank among the best overall?

(Listed alphabetically)

• Baker University (Baldwin City)

• Benedictine College (Atchison)

• Bethany College (Lindsborg)

• Bethel College (North Newton)

• Central Christian College of Kansas (McPherson)

• Donnelly College (Kansas City)

• Emporia State University (Emporia)

• Fort Hays State University (Hays)

• Friends University (Wichita)

• Hesston College (Hesston)

• Kansas State University (Manhattan)

• Kansas Wesleyan University (Salina)

• McPherson College (McPherson)

• MidAmerica Nazarene University (Olathe)

• Newman University, Wichita (Wichita)

• Ottawa University (Ottawa)

• Pittsburg State University (Pittsburg)

• Southwestern College (Winfield)

• Sterling College, Kansas (Sterling)

• Tabor College (Hillsboro)

• University of Kansas (Lawrence)

• University of Saint Mary (Leavenworth)

• Washburn University (Topeka)

• Wichita State University (Wichita)

Baseline eligibility for selection: four-year undergraduate degree offerings and full accreditation. Visit the link above to see where these schools rank, along with additional details about each school, as well as rankings of all other Kansas colleges & universities.

In addition to comprehensive Kansas rankings, AcademicInfluence.com also provides students with updated U.S. rankings for colleges & universities:

