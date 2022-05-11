Artificial Intelligence Company Enters into Technology Transfer Agreement with the National Security Agency

The demand for enterprise-level digital asset security is expected to grow to $13.94B by 2028

SAN ANTONIO, TX, US, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. (Forward Edge-AI) announced that it recently signed a license agreement and Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Security Agency (NSA) to develop and commercialize Protocol Free Encrypting Device (PFED), a novel cryptographic technology augmented by Artificial Intelligence The research leverages fog computing to create blobs of fogs to facilitate secure digital communication in critical infrastructure.

“The anticipated outcome of the CRADA is Isidore Quantum™, a new low-cost hardware, and software solution to address secure decentralized communications in a way that would be virtually unhackable. Isidore has the potential to offer post-quantum security to protect a wide range of public and private infrastructure and devices including Intelligent Transportation Systems, nanosatellites, autonomous weapons systems, IoT/medical IoT, SCADAs, VIP mobile phones, cryptocurrency infrastructure, laptops, and tablets,” said Eric Adolphe, CEO, and co-founder of Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

Forward Edge-AI has partnered with Bowie State University (BSU) through NSA’s Minority Serving Institution (MSI) CRADA and Scalable Partnerships Accessing Research and Commercialization (SPARC) Program. The MSI CRADA allows the NSA workforce to engage with a variety of MSI’s such as Historically Black Colleges/Universities (HBCUs) to conduct R&D focused on the topic areas of Internet of Things (IoT) Research, National Cyber-Security posture and cyber Analysis Research, and Secure Composition and System Science Research. The SPARC program is a partnership with the NSA that leverages student-led research to uncover the commercial potential of NSA-patented technology. BSU’s Computer Technology students study programming, cybersecurity, networking, data science, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, web services, database design, and development to ensure students possess a deep understanding of how computers work and interface within networks and how to protect the integrity/security of networked technology.

Forward Edge-AI has also partnered with Total Network Services (TNS) to pair Isidore™ with that company’s Universal Communication Identifier (UCID). UCID is the world's first blockchain-enabled service for supply chain security, device management, software licensing, and equipment tracking. UCID can provide an immutable, verifiable record of every network device. “In tandem, Isidore and UCID will deliver an unparalleled level of security to any IoT ecosystem,” says TNS CEO Thomas Carter.