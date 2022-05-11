Lane closures on U.S. 18 bridge over Bloody Run Creek in Clayton County begins Monday, May 16

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – May 11, 2022 – A deck joint repair project on the U.S. 18 bridge over Bloody Run Creek and a railroad track 1.3 miles west of Iowa 76 in Clayton County will require lane closures beginning on Monday, May 16 until late September, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s New Hampton construction office.

During this project, motorists will be directed through the work zone with the use of temporary traffic signals and barrier rail. Because there is a steep grade and curve on U.S. 18 west of the project, a digital message sign is in place to give eastbound traffic advanced notice of the work zone.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system.



Contact: Ron Loecher at 641-394-3161 or ron.loecher@iowadot.us