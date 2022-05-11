SHARE! Announces Leadership Promotions

Ruth Hollman, CEO SHARE! the Self-Help and Recovery Exchange • Jason Robison, Chief Program Officer, SHARE! the Self-Help And Recovery Exchange

Recovery Nonprofit Elevates Key Personnel as it Gears Up for Expansion

CULVER CITY, CA, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHARE! − the first of its kind self-help support group agency − has announced the following leadership promotions:

• Ruth Hollman, Chief Executive Officer

Hollman founded SHARE! in 1991,and has served as its Executive Director ever since. A cultural anthropologist by training (Australian National University; UCLA) who did her PhD dissertation research in Thailand, she received the American Psychological Association SCRA Award for Distinguished Contribution to Practice in Community Psychology in 2016 for the innovative programs she has designed to facilitate recovery for people with all kinds of issues, including health, mental health, addiction, trauma and life transitions.

She continues to combine the latest research on what works with her experience at SHARE!. Her long-term goal is for SHARE! to grow as a major contributor to ending homelessness in Los Angeles by continuing to provide its successful model of housing people within the first couple of days of contact and providing them Peer Bridger support so they are aware of the services available to them including self-help support groups.

• Jason Robison, Chief Program Officer

Robison has spent the past 17 years in non-profit management, focusing on peer services, education, recovery, housing and health. He joined SHARE! in 2006 and until recently was Program Director. Among his accomplishments, he helped design SHARE!’s Advanced Peer Specialist Training program, which has trained and placed over 500 Peers in Peer Specialist positions in 28 California counties since 2016.

Through the years, Robison has overseen SHARE!’s work with OSHPD, SAMHSA and the University of Texas El Paso to implement the Supervision of the Peer Workforce Project, which trained supervisors of Peer Specialists. He currently is a board member with CAMHPRO and is the Co-Chair of the National Recovery Month Steering Committee.

• Camille Dennis, Program Director Behavioral Health

A 10-year nonprofit veteran, Dennis has supervised SHARE!’s peer specialists since 2012. and became a Program Manager in 2014. In her new position, Dennis oversees all SHARE! behavioral health programs and services, including SHARE!’s two Peer-run Respites, SHARE! Culver City, SHARE! Downtown and SHARE!’s Self-Help Support Groups Referral Service.

As a leader in the field of Peer Services, she serves as a council member for CalMHSA’s Medi-Cal Peer Certification Stakeholder Advisory Council, a board member with Felicity, House and participated with Meaning Makers-Project 100 Trauma Informed Providers Group, which is creating a Skid Row Trauma Informed approach to be adapted by the agencies that serve the Skid Row community.

• Maria Gonzalez, Program Director Housing

Gonzalez joined SHARE! in 2011 as one of its first Peer Bridgers and has been supervising SHARE! Collaborative Housing since 2013. For the past eight years, she has been Program Manager for Collaborative Housing, overseeing the Housing Acquisition Team, Placement Team and SHARE!’s Peer Bridgers.

She also manages SHARE!’s contracts with LA County Departments of Health Services, Mental Health, and Public Social Services, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the City of Los Angeles in City Council Districts, 1, 3 and 11, the City of Manhattan Beach, Los Angeles County Supervisorial Districts 1 and 4 and Cedars-Sinai.

“As the board recognizes me for my efforts by appointing me CEO, this is a perfect opportunity for me to give well-deserved promotions to our core team members who have been the backbone of the organization and are instrumental in leading the way for SHARE! to help those most vulnerable in our community,” Hollman said.

About SHARE!

Since 1993, SHARE! the Self-Help and Recovery Exchange has served Los Angeles through self-help support groups and building communities which provide recovery and social support. Participants develop skills to cope with substance use, trauma, mental health disorders and dysfunctional relationships. SHARE! contributes to ending homelessness in Los Angeles by housing those in need within the first couple of days of contact, and finding them jobs so they no longer need government subsidies. Their participation in self-help support groups ensures that they do not return to homelessness. This proven formula gives homeless people a pathway out of poverty and a way back to becoming a full participant in society. For more information, please see https://shareselfhelp.org.

