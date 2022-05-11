Submit Release
The Foxworth Theory presents Antonio Fargas, Kendall Minter, Faulu Mtume and Flo Anthony

The cover of THE THEORY, covering the Foxworth Theory podcasts and other events with host Eugenia Foxworth

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Click the link here for The Theory Magazine, Spring 2022 Edition -www.simplebooklet.com/foxworththeoryspringforward

“Spring is the season of change, rebirth, and restoration. Many of us come out the winter freeze with hopes of beautiful weather, flowers blooming and a change for the better. I also think about the time we all have worn masks to address COVID fears and the losses in our lives due to the pandemic. Springing forward, I am looking to making new memories, creating new histories, and tackling new opportunities.”

EUGENIA FOXWORTH is the host of the twice-weekly podcast series, THE FOXWORTH THEORY, seen on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday evening at 9 pm EDT

Check out the Spring edition of THE THEORY, Ms. Foxworth’s online magazine detailing adventures as both a podcast host and her work as a leader representing the USA in the International Federation of Real Estate (FIABCI).

Guests of The Foxworth Theory podcast include TV actor/icon Antonio Fargas, music industry attorney Kendall Minter (The 360 Deal), Faulu Mtume (son of the late two-time Grammy winning producer/artist James Mtume) and national entertainment columnist Flo Anthony, with more to come.

For media inquiries, go to pr@thefoxworththeory.com

