Death Investigation Continues In Washington County

Maryland State Police News Release

(Clear Spring, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man found in a wooded area near the highway in Washington County.

     The deceased is identified as Bryan Patrick Harley, 38, of Hagerstown, Maryland. Harley was reported as a missing person to the Hagerstown City Police Department. Attending physicians for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner noted no signs of trauma or obvious indications of foul play. Cause and manner of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

     Shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022, state troopers were notified by three juveniles of a body lying in a wooded area near Maryland Route 69 and I-70 in Clear Spring, Maryland. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region and Homicide Unit immediately responded to the scene. Crime scene technicians from the Forensic Sciences Division also responded to process the scene for evidence.

      Tattoos on the body led investigators to believe the deceased was a person reported missing from Hagerstown, Maryland in January earlier this year. Police from the Hagerstown City Police Department indicated the missing person, later identified as Harley, was last seen in the Clear Spring area a few days before being reported as missing.

          The investigation continues…

 

###

 

 

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov

