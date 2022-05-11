Dream Changer Device Can Help Children Control Nightmares
Confirmed effective by preliminary research, placebo remote control is now available on Indiegogo and can be donated to Ukrainian children.
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dream Changer™, a device that helps children control nightmares, has launched on Indiegogo. Dream Changer™ was shown to be effective at reducing childhood nightmares in a randomized controlled trial published by Oxford University Press. Project backers can now buy a Dream Changer™ for themselves or donate one to a Ukrainian child sheltering in Poland.
Configured like a TV remote, a child presses a button on the device to “change the channel” on a bad dream. When the button is pushed, a blue edge light turns on and nothing more. The device offers a sense of control and reinforces positive visualization.
Many studies have found a strong correlation between sleep and mental health. Recent reports on Ukrainian refugees have pointed to lost sleep as a serious mental health issue for Ukrainian children who have fled from the current war.
“Dream Changer™ empowers a child and can have a long term impact on their life.”
- Mike Marks, Founder of Invention City
To support this project campaign, please visit: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/dream-changer/x/11671646#/
Dream Changer™ is a project of Invention City, an invention development and commercialization company serving inventors with professional help and “Brutal Honesty” since 1997 .
Mike Marks
Invention City, Inc.
+1 508-255-5227
email us here
Change The Channel on Bad Dreams