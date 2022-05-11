Submit Release
Dream Changer Device Can Help Children Control Nightmares

Dream Changer™ changes the channel on bad dreams.

Confirmed effective by preliminary research, placebo remote control is now available on Indiegogo and can be donated to Ukrainian children.

— Mike Marks

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dream Changer™, a device that helps children control nightmares, has launched on Indiegogo. Dream Changer™ was shown to be effective at reducing childhood nightmares in a randomized controlled trial published by Oxford University Press. Project backers can now buy a Dream Changer™ for themselves or donate one to a Ukrainian child sheltering in Poland.

Configured like a TV remote, a child presses a button on the device to “change the channel” on a bad dream. When the button is pushed, a blue edge light turns on and nothing more. The device offers a sense of control and reinforces positive visualization.

Many studies have found a strong correlation between sleep and mental health. Recent reports on Ukrainian refugees have pointed to lost sleep as a serious mental health issue for Ukrainian children who have fled from the current war.

“Dream Changer™ empowers a child and can have a long term impact on their life.”
- Mike Marks, Founder of Invention City

To support this project campaign, please visit: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/dream-changer/x/11671646#/

Dream Changer™ is a project of Invention City, an invention development and commercialization company serving inventors with professional help and “Brutal Honesty” since 1997 .

Mike Marks
Invention City, Inc.
+1 508-255-5227
email us here

Change The Channel on Bad Dreams

