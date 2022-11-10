New Kling KONG Phone Stand Grabs Branches and Doors To Give Content Creators More Angles

Kling KONG is the first phone stand that can grab things like poles, doors and branches.

Deploys as an adjustable kickstand and stores flat on the back of a mobile phone. Works with action cameras and e-readers too.

Kling KONG has shown itself to be incredibly useful for content creators” — Mike Marks

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cape Cod based Invention City has just launched the Kling KONG phone stand. Kling KONG grabs things like doors, branches, cabinets, chairs and even drapes and turns them into site specific tripods for recording images and viewing content. Attached to Kling KONG, a phone can be quickly swiveled to hold a desired shooting and viewing position.

On top of a table, the new stand positions a phone horizontally or vertically at any angle, ranging from 90 degrees to near flat; there’s no need to use a coffee mug or bottle to prop it up for viewing.

The Kling ring can be used alone as a conventional ring holder. The KONG grabber clips on and off the ring and is about the size of two credit cards stacked together: it’s small and flat enough to be stored in a wallet. The stand can be used with e-readers, action sports cameras, lights, microphones and more.

Initial production has begun. Introductory pricing is being offered during a Kickstarter campaign which will deliver first orders in time for Christmas. Visit KLINGK.COM for more details.