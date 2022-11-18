Submit Release
New Category of Phone Accessory Introduced: Grabstand by Kling KONG

Kling KONG grabbing a cabinet door

Kling KONG grabs a cabinet door to use as an overhead stand for recording video.

Kling KONG attaches phones to doors and poles and can also stand at varying angles on desks and table tops.

Kling KONG is the Swiss Army Knife of phone stands.”
— Mike Marks

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Kling KONG grabstand, can mount phones almost anywhere, even in places where they normally wouldn't be able to go. Phones can be mounted to doors and poles as well as propped up at varying angles on desktops and tables. The design allows for hands-free use of a mobile device regardless of where you are working and enables new and innovative angles for recording video. You are also able to easily rotate your phone from portrait mode (vertical) all the way over to landscape mode (horizontal). Production has begun and limited quantities are available for Christmas. A Kickstarter for the project has already raised nearly twice its funding goal. You can see the project and order Kling KONG as a stocking stuffer on Kickstarter until November 30th.

Kling KONG works with more than just phones. It can also be used with e-readers, GoPros and to hold microphones and small lights for a traveling studio. It weighs 2 ounces and fits in a wallet. Because it does so many things, some people have called it, "the Swiss Army Knife of phone stands."

The Kling KONG project can be seen here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/inventioncity/kling-kong-do-more-with-your-phone-gopro-and-kindle

The product was designed and is now manufactured by Invention City, an award winning invention development company with offices in Massachusetts, Minnesota and California. Kling KONG is the first in a line of gripping accessories that will be offered under the KlingK brand.
Invention City helps new and seasoned innovators bring great product ideas to life. Learn more about Invention City at https://www.inventioncity.com/company.

US and international patents are pending on the utility and ornamental designs of the Kling KONG. Trademark applications have been filed for KLING™, KONG™, KLING KONG™ and GRABSTAND™.

