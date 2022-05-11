Economic Council of Palm Beach County Endorses Michelle Oyola McGovern for County Commission
For over 40 years, the Economic Council of Palm Beach County and its members have had one mission: to impact the business landscape of Palm Beach County positively.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Economic Council of Palm Beach County (ECPBC), after conducting panel interviews, endorsed Michelle Oyola McGovern for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6. Their endorsement highlighted Michelle’s years of experience serving her community.
The Council provides community leadership that helps businesses thrive and grow in Palm Beach County. Since 1975, the Council and its members have sustained a productive business climate with a non-partisan agenda. As a results-driven organization, the Economic Council is a social, economic, and political voice that Palm Beach County businesses trust.
“We are proud to endorse Michelle Oyola McGovern for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6. Michelle’s solution-oriented leadership, understanding of the issues and diverse private and public sector experience make her the best choice. For decades, Michelle has worked to support our job creators and the policies that make Palm Beach County a great place to live, work and do business,” said Michele Jacobs, President and CEO, Economic Council of PBC and EC PAC
Every year thousands of people move to Palm Beach County, presenting both great opportunities and potential challenges. Michelle is focused on increasing economic development and job creation, housing availability, and expanding mobility to ensure we continue to be Florida’s best place to do business and raise a family.
“For over 40 years, the Economic Council of Palm Beach County and its members have had one mission: to impact the business landscape of Palm Beach County positively. I am honored to have earned their endorsement and look forward to working closely with them to ensure we have policies that encourage existing businesses to expand, new companies to form, and businesses to relocate to our community,” said Michelle Oyola McGovern.
Michelle’s campaign momentum continues to build every day. Most recently, Michelle was endorsed by the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association. In addition, 28 current and former elected officials, including incumbent District 6 Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, support Michelle’s candidacy.
You can learn more about Michelle Oyola McGovern and her campaign for County Commission District 6 online at:
* Website: www.VoteMichelleMcGovern.com
* Facebook: www.Facebook.com/VoteMichelleMcgovern
* Twitter: www.Twitter.com/momcgovern
* Instagram: www.Instagram.com/VoteMichelleMcgovern
About Michelle Oyola McGovern
Michelle Oyola McGovern has over two decades of policy, governmental, and community experience. Michelle began her career in public service with the Florida Department of Children and Families. Her career led her to work for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, first in his D.C. office and then as his regional Director for the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast. Michelle’s job involved meeting with community and local elected leaders to discuss policy initiatives and identify federal dollars to support local projects. A proactive leader, Michelle was promoted to serve as Senator Nelson’s Statewide Director overseeing a team of 10 regional directors and staff across seven regional offices throughout Florida. Michelle worked in these public advocacy roles with Senator Nelson for 18 years.
Michelle now serves as the Director of Government and Community Relations for a major healthcare system. She focuses on creating, guiding, and promoting positive relationships. Her work to help local leaders and the community navigate important health and medical issues over the last two years has provided Michelle with essential experience that will prove critical as our county deals with the impacts of COVID-19 and other issues.
Michelle also currently serves - or has served - on numerous organizations, including past President and Member of the Board of Directors of the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches; founding Member and President of West Palm 100; past President and Member of the Board of Directors of SunFest; Trustee of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches; President’s Circle Member (Trustee) for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce; and Trustee for the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce. Michelle is also Treasurer of The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County and Chair of the Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, where she continues her advocacy efforts.
Michelle is a proud mom to Emilia and Victoria and wife to John, the Village of Wellington’s Vice Mayor. Michelle comes from a large Puerto Rican family, and she is the oldest of four sisters. A trailblazer in her way, Michelle was the first in her family to attend college. Her parents instilled a passion for service and the importance of hard work, honesty, and integrity in everything she sets out to accomplish. Michelle, John, and their two daughters live in the Village of Wellington.
Jonathan Cooper
Michelle Oyola McGovern Campaign
email us here