Veterans Museum to host “Remembering Heart Mountain” in June

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will be hosting “Remembering Heart Mountain,” a guest presentation on the Heart Mountain Internment Camp, on June 16, 2022. Mr. Krist Ishikawa Jessup, the communications and marketing director for the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation in Powell, WY, will present the program. The program will be at 7 p.m. at the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum. Guests can also join via Zoom.

Mr. Jessup will be exploring the history and continued legacy of the Heart Mountain Internment Camp. During the Second World War, the US Government relocated over 14,000 Japanese Americans to northwest Wyoming. Throughout the war, many remained in the state only to find their lives and livelihoods changed forever.

 

