Save Ohio Bees™ Expands Conservation Efforts
Expanding its work to restore pollinator habitat and fund conservation programs, Save Ohio Bees™ has launched saveohiobees.org with proceeds to benefit the Pollinator Partnership and the Wilderness Center.
“In less than two years, this initiative has funded restoration of nearly 7,000 square feet of pollinator habitat, and helped fund two community conservation programs,” said Tracy Teuscher, founder. “That’s powerful considering it only takes five flowers to feed a baby bee.”
On May 20, World Bee Day, the organization will co-host a celebration of bees with the Wilderness Center from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. This free event will offer nature and education experiences for all ages.
“One in four North American bee species currently face extinction,” Teuscher explained. “Major contributors include habitat loss, rapid climate change, and pesticide use. People are eager to learn about how to help mitigate these impacts, including what to plant for bees.”
The new website boasts a collection of free guides, video resources, and a “bee blog” along with how-to projects like creating a pollinator garden, and building a bee condo.
The first $1,000 raised from sponsorships, sustainable merchandise, local artwork, handmade products, and special events May 20 through June 26 will be matched by The Buzz Maker®.
About Save Ohio Bees™
Save Ohio Bees™ is a nonprofit service initiative to help save bees and pollinator habitat and fund community conservation programs. Working collaboratively with beneficiaries, conservation organizations, and local artists and beekeepers, the initiative raises funds and for nonprofits, and supports regional habitat restoration projects. saveohiobees.org
About The Wilderness Center The Wilderness Center mission connects the community to conservation through education. It protects 3,380 acres in seven Ohio counties including 500 acres of wetland, and 13 miles of freshwater streams. It serves more than 14,000 individuals and 110 local schools annually, and is home to Foxfield Preserve conservation burial ground. wildernesscenter.org
About The Pollinator Partnership The Pollinator Partnership mission is to promote the health of pollinators critical to food and ecosystems through conservation, education and research. Signature initiatives include Midwest Project Wingspan for Agricultural Lands, Pollinator Week, and the Bee Buffer Project. pollinator.org
