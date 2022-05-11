Hygieacare Inc. and LOK Corporation announce a strategic partnership to expand the use of Hygieacare® systems globally

The strategic partnership accelerates the international outreach of the FDA-cleared Hygieacare® System to effectively cleanse the bowel for medical purposes.

We are excited to partner with LOK to expand Hygieacare globally and provide the benefits of HygiPrep and HygiRelief to patients worldwide”
— Gavriel (Gabi) Meron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, HyGIeaCare Inc.
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOK Corporation and Hygieacare Inc. announced today a strategic partnership to expand the use of Hygieacare® systems globally.

This partnership is expected to accelerate the international outreach for the FDA-cleared Hygieacare® System that effectively cleanses the bowel using a gentle infusion of warm, gravity-flow filtered water. With their unique technology, Hygieacare® offers two procedures that drastically improve GI patients’ life. The HygiPrep® procedure is performed on the same day as the scheduled colonoscopy and replaces the traditional oral preparation, while HygiRelief® is aimed to help the patients with chronic constipation, bloating, or impacted bowel. "At LOK Corporation, we are pleased to collaborate with Hygieacare® in promoting their patient-centered approach internationally," - said Daniel Cloutier, CEO of LOK Corporation. "We always strive to support the innovative technologies that take a step further and bring the efficacy of the medical manipulations to the next level, not only in terms of outcomes but focusing closely on patients’ safety and comfort".

LOK Corporation is looking to expand its innovative product selection in the gastroenterology sphere and leverage its existing market presence to quickly install the first systems outside of the United States. “We are excited to partner with LOK to expand Hygieacare globally and provide the benefits of HygiPrep and HygiRelief to patients worldwide,” added Gavriel Meron, Chairman, and CEO of Hygieacare® Inc.

About LOK Corporation

LOK Corporation is a manufacturing agent that helps companies develop and manage their international distribution network. Over the years, LOK has built a reputation representing major players such Masimo, SoClean and Lidco, but also companies that were in their first steps of commercialization. LOK also offers training tools for the sales force and several other services to support sales & marketing.

About Hygieacare, Inc.
Hygieacare Inc., a US corporation, commenced operations in 2015 with the goal of providing better GI care to patients. Hygieacare (www.hygieacare.com) establishes Hygieacare Centers in partnership with physicians to provide better options for patients. Hygieacare Centers are currently operational in six states across the United States.

About

In 2014 Gavriel D. Meron, founder and former CEO of Given Imaging – the Company that successfully brought the PillCam to the world founded Hygieacare, Inc. Hygieacare Inc., a US Delaware corporation, commenced operations in 2015 with a goal of creating a new standard of care to ensure patients are ready for colonoscopy utilizing the FDA-cleared Hygieacare® System. Hygieacare (www.hygieacare.com ) establishes Hygieacare Centers in partnership with Gastroenterologists who refer their patients with a prescription to perform a simpler and easier bowel prep for colonoscopy, performed prior to colonoscopy. HygiPrep replaces the traditional oral preparation that is so difficult and even impossible for many patients. Gastroenterologists are also referring patients who are not responding well to laxatives for Constipation Relief at the Hygieacare Centers with excellent clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction. Hygieacare Centers are currently operational in Austin TX, BeeCave. TX, Norfolk VA, Jackson MS, Rockville MD, and Cincinnati OH. Additional Hygieacare Centers are in the planning and build-out phase in the US.

http://www.hygieacare.com

