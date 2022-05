Hygieacare Inc. and LOK Corporation announce a strategic partnership to expand the use of Hygieacare® systems globally

odorless and acoustically protected HyGIeaCare experience hygieacare logo

The strategic partnership accelerates the international outreach of the FDA-cleared Hygieacare® System to effectively cleanse the bowel for medical purposes.

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOK Corporation and Hygieacare Inc. announced today a strategic partnership to expand the use of Hygieacaresystems globally.This partnership is expected to accelerate the international outreach for the FDA-cleared HygieacareSystem that effectively cleanses the bowel using a gentle infusion of warm, gravity-flow filtered water. With their unique technology, Hygieacareoffers two procedures that drastically improve GI patients’ life. The HygiPrepprocedure is performed on the same day as the scheduled colonoscopy and replaces the traditional oral preparation, while HygiRelief is aimed to help the patients with chronic constipation, bloating, or impacted bowel. "At LOK Corporation, we are pleased to collaborate with Hygieacarein promoting their patient-centered approach internationally," - said Daniel Cloutier, CEO of LOK Corporation. "We always strive to support the innovative technologies that take a step further and bring the efficacy of the medical manipulations to the next level, not only in terms of outcomes but focusing closely on patients’ safety and comfort".LOK Corporation is looking to expand its innovative product selection in the gastroenterology sphere and leverage its existing market presence to quickly install the first systems outside of the United States. “We are excited to partner with LOK to expand Hygieacare globally and provide the benefits of HygiPrep and HygiRelief to patients worldwide,” added Gavriel Meron, Chairman, and CEO of HygieacareInc.About LOK CorporationLOK Corporation is a manufacturing agent that helps companies develop and manage their international distribution network. Over the years, LOK has built a reputation representing major players such Masimo, SoClean and Lidco, but also companies that were in their first steps of commercialization. LOK also offers training tools for the sales force and several other services to support sales & marketing.About Hygieacare, Inc.Hygieacare Inc., a US corporation, commenced operations in 2015 with the goal of providing better GI care to patients. Hygieacare ( www.hygieacare.com ) establishes Hygieacare Centers in partnership with physicians to provide better options for patients. Hygieacare Centers are currently operational in six states across the United States.

