Announcing a new Vice President and General Manager of Nanometrics’ Seismology Instrumentation and Networks Division
KANATA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ian Talbot, Chief Executive Officer of Nanometrics, has announced John Hunt as the new Vice President and General Manager of Nanometrics’ Seismology Instrumentation and Networks Division. John takes over the leadership from Bruce Townsend who has led the Division for the last two years.
Bruce is retiring from his full time role in July. After more than 19 years with Nanometrics in a range of leadership roles we are pleased that Bruce will continue with Nanometrics in an emeritus role, helping advise on products and technologies, and continue collaborations with our user base and the scientific community.
John comes to Nanometrics from Agilent Technologies, a leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. John had extensive and broad experience in various roles at Agilent, most recently as an Associate Vice President. John has been involved in new business development, driving market expansion, operations, product introduction, channel partner development, mergers and acquisitions and services.
“I am very excited to be joining the strong leadership team at Nanometrics, a company with a solid strategy, people-focused culture, and industry leading instrumentation and services”, said Hunt. “I have great appreciation for Nanometrics' mission of expanding the boundaries of seismic research by providing innovative seismic instrumentation and services that lead the industry.”
John’s perspective and international experience with a similar brand and business philosophy to Nanometrics will support and enable our growth strategies.
