Nanometrics Broadband Seismometers chosen for China Earthquake Administration (CEA) Seismic Network

Nanometrics is pleased to announce that it was awarded a large contract to supply the China Earthquake Administration with 478 Trillium broadband seismometers.KANATA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanometrics is pleased to announce that, together with Nanometrics’ distributor Orangelamp in Beijing, China, it was awarded a large contract to supply the China Earthquake Administration with 478 Trillium high-performance broadband seismometers. One of the largest tenders to be awarded by the CEA in recent years, the winning bid featured the Nanometrics Trillium 120 Posthole Broadband Seismometer and Reftek’s Wrangler High-Resolution Seismic Recorder. The contract was done by competitive public tender and included comprehensive instrument pre-bid qualification testing by a national third party laboratory in China.
Canadian companies Nanometrics, based in Ottawa, and Reftek, based in Halifax, together with their associated China partners worked together on this ‘all Canadian’ equipment solution for the CEA. Deliveries are scheduled to start later in 2022 and be completed by early 2023. These seismic stations will be deployed in Northeast China for a 3 year period before being relocated to other regions to survey the Earth's crustal structure.
“We are proud that the leading seismic monitoring and scientific research institutions the world over continue to place their confidence and trust in us” said Bruce Townsend, General Manager Seismology and Executive Vice President, Nanometrics. “The Trillium 120 Posthole selected by the CEA is one of our largest and most capable seismometers. Manufacturing 478 of these incredibly complicated instruments in a few months without slowing any of our other deliveries is an opportunity we are uniquely prepared for, even in these challenging times.”
With over 35 years of experience, Nanometrics is a global award-winning company providing seismic monitoring solutions and equipment for studying natural and man-made seismicity. We deliver world-class scientific instrumentation, installation, and training services. Nanometrics is also the world’s largest operator of private seismic networks, offering proven expertise in network design, station deployment, 24/7 monitoring, and delivery of a wide array of advanced geophysical data products in mission-critical applications. Nanometrics is based in Ottawa, Canada.
