Nanometrics Inc. Selected to Conduct Earthquake and Tsunami Risk Assessment in Tofino, British Columbia
Nanometrics Engineering Seismology Services selected to conduct comprehensive risk assessment of earthquakes and tsunamis on the District of Tofino.KANATA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanometrics announced today that they have been selected to assess the potential hazard, damage and overall risk that would result from multiple earthquake and tsunami scenarios in the District of Tofino. The insights gained from this project will provide guidance on local disaster risk reduction planning for Tofino and the neighbouring Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation communities.
The District of Tofino is located on the Pacific coast of British Columbia, the most earthquake-prone region of Canada, with more than 1,000 earthquakes recorded in the area annually. Previous studies of the impact of earthquakes on coastal British Columbia have been conducted on a regional scale however, these studies did not provide sufficient detail for smaller communities to develop local risk mitigation plans. The project is funded by The National Disaster Mitigation Program (NDMP) and Emergency Management BC (EMBC).
To determine the impact of earthquakes on a local scale, Nanometrics’ Engineering Seismology team and project partners will undertake a comprehensive risk assessment of the area. The project scope includes conducting a seismic microzonation, calculating the earthquake and tsunami hazard metrics, and
estimating the associated damage and loss within a probabilistic framework.
The project findings will play a crucial role in developing effective local risk mitigation strategies, including improvement to the seismic resiliency of buildings and infrastructure, early warning applications, and emergency response planning.
“We are incredibly honoured to be a part of this important project for the District of Tofino.” Said Dr. Emrah Yenier, Engineering Seismology Program Lead. “The assessments that we perform will provide reliable insights into the seismic risk for the area and will inform mitigation planning to ensure a safe and secure environment for residents and visitors.”
To learn more about this project and Nanometrics monitoring and consulting services for critical infrastructure, reach out to Emrah Yenier, Engineering Seismology Program Lead at emrahyenier@nanometrics.ca
About Nanometrics Seismic Monitoring Services
Using the latest state-of-the-art instrumentation and industry-leading AI-enhanced data processing and acquisition technology, Nanometrics provides turnkey passive seismic monitoring solutions, for the Oil and Gas, Mining, Geothermal, CO2 Sequestration, and Structural Engineering markets, which allow our clients to manage seismic risk while focusing on their core business. As the world’s largest operator of private seismic networks, we offer proven expertise in network design, station deployment, 24/7 monitoring, and delivery of a wider array of advanced geophysical data products in mission-critical applications.
