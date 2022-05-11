St Albans // Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2002371

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: May 10, 2022, at approximately 1550 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Champlain Farms, Enosburg

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Josh Ferraro

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, Vermont

VICTIM: Champlain Farms

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 10, 2022, at approximately 1550 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified that the Champlain Farms in Enosburg had been robbed. Investigation revealed that Ferraro reached over the counter while the register was open, and stole cash from it. Investigation also revealed that Ferraro had committed the same offense at another gas station in St Albans just a couple hours prior. Ferraro was unarmed during both thefts. Ferraro was ultimately located and flash cited to appear at Franklin County Superior Court on May 11, 2022, at 1300 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/11/2022, at 1:00 PM

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993