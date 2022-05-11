Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,921 in the last 365 days.

St Albans // Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22A2002371

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                              

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: May 10, 2022, at approximately 1550 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Champlain Farms, Enosburg

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Josh Ferraro

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Champlain Farms

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 10, 2022, at approximately 1550 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified that the Champlain Farms in Enosburg had been robbed. Investigation revealed that Ferraro reached over the counter while the register was open, and stole cash from it. Investigation also revealed that Ferraro had committed the same offense at another gas station in St Albans just a couple hours prior. Ferraro was unarmed during both thefts. Ferraro was ultimately located and flash cited to appear at Franklin County Superior Court on May 11, 2022, at 1300 hours.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  5/11/2022, at 1:00 PM

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

St Albans // Petit Larceny

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.