St Albans // Petit Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2002371
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: May 10, 2022, at approximately 1550 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Champlain Farms, Enosburg
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Josh Ferraro
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, Vermont
VICTIM: Champlain Farms
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 10, 2022, at approximately 1550 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified that the Champlain Farms in Enosburg had been robbed. Investigation revealed that Ferraro reached over the counter while the register was open, and stole cash from it. Investigation also revealed that Ferraro had committed the same offense at another gas station in St Albans just a couple hours prior. Ferraro was unarmed during both thefts. Ferraro was ultimately located and flash cited to appear at Franklin County Superior Court on May 11, 2022, at 1300 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/11/2022, at 1:00 PM
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993