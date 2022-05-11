Northeast IT Service Provider Achieves Cisco Collaboration SaaS Specialization
Custom Computer Specialists Achieves Cisco Collaboration SaaS Specialization
Custom is steadfastly invested in the people, processes, and technology to ensure our clients succeed. This specialization allows Custom to deliver robust, collaboration solutions to our customers.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists (“Custom”), a leading technology solutions provider, announced today that it has met all program requirements and criteria to earn the Cisco SaaS Collaboration Specialization in the USA. This specialization recognizes Custom as having again fulfilled the training requirements and program prerequisites to sell, deploy and support the best meeting solutions for their customers.
— Suzanne McLaughlin
"It is an honor to receive this distinction," said Suzanne McLaughlin, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Custom. "Custom is steadfastly invested in the people, processes, and technology to ensure our clients succeed. This specialization allows Custom to deliver robust, collaboration solutions to our customers.”
As a Cisco Collaboration SaaS Specialization partner, Custom has demonstrated its ability to provide sophisticated, value-added Cisco solutions through in-depth sales capabilities, technology skills and service offerings. Cisco Collaboration SaaS Specialization partners work with new and existing technologies to align components of these architectures with their customers’ strategic goals, helping transform business processes, boost organizational efficiency and accelerate the time to market.
About Custom Computer Specialists
Founded in 1979, Custom Computer Specialists helps Northeast public and private sector clients get maximum value from their IT investments. Custom’s unique combination of privately owned flexibility and extensive IT capability empowers it to architect client-centric solutions that deliver results. http://www.customtech.com
Cisco, the Cisco logo and Cisco Systems are registered trademarks of Cisco Systems Inc. in the United States and certain other countries.
