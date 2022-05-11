Private Jet Card Comparisons Adds Jet Fuel Cost And Surcharge Calculator
The free calculator allows private jet flyers to quickly calculate hourly fuel costs and estimated fuel surcharges for over 50 private jet typesMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Jet Card Comparisons has added a Jet Fuel Cost and Surcharge Calculator free for visitors to PrivateJetCardComparisons.com.
The online tool lets users review hourly fuel burn for dozens of popular private jets and turboprops and quickly calculate each aircraft type’s hourly fuel cost and estimated surcharge with current fuel prices.
“For our subscribers and website visitors, many of them are chartering private aircraft on-demand or are members of various jet card programs. With fuel prices spiking and providers implementing fuel surcharges, they have been asking about how much fuel costs for the aircraft they are flying in and what type of surcharges to expect,” said Doug Gollan Founder, and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. “Our calculator enables website visitors to compare estimated fuel costs in seconds.”
The online calculator uses JSSI Conklin & de Decker data, covering fuel consumption for over 50 private jet types. It includes links to IATA’s fuel monitor and AirNav, where visitors can find current fuel prices for their local airport.
Users can compare hourly fuel cost and estimated fuel surcharge by simply putting a per gallon fuel cost in the calculator and selecting up to five aircraft types.
The estimated surcharge is based on a base price of $2.00 per gallon.
Private Jet Card Comparisons is a buyer’s guide to private aviation programs, from on-demand charter and jet sharing to jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership. Its database includes over 250 programs and more than 40,000 data points updated on a regular basis. Subscribers compare programs by over 65 variables in minutes, saving weeks and hours of research. They can also receive a complimentary custom analysis identifying the best solutions, providers, and programs for their specific needs.
