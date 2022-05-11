Private Jet Card Comparisons Adds Jet Fuel Cost And Surcharge Calculator

The free calculator allows private jet flyers to quickly calculate hourly fuel costs and estimated fuel surcharges for over 50 private jet types

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Jet Card Comparisons has added a Jet Fuel Cost and Surcharge Calculator free for visitors to PrivateJetCardComparisons.com.

The online tool lets users review hourly fuel burn for dozens of popular private jets and turboprops and quickly calculate each aircraft type’s hourly fuel cost and estimated surcharge with current fuel prices.

“For our subscribers and website visitors, many of them are chartering private aircraft on-demand or are members of various jet card programs. With fuel prices spiking and providers implementing fuel surcharges, they have been asking about how much fuel costs for the aircraft they are flying in and what type of surcharges to expect,” said Doug Gollan Founder, and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. “Our calculator enables website visitors to compare estimated fuel costs in seconds.”

The online calculator uses JSSI Conklin & de Decker data, covering fuel consumption for over 50 private jet types. It includes links to IATA’s fuel monitor and AirNav, where visitors can find current fuel prices for their local airport.

Users can compare hourly fuel cost and estimated fuel surcharge by simply putting a per gallon fuel cost in the calculator and selecting up to five aircraft types.

The estimated surcharge is based on a base price of $2.00 per gallon.

Private Jet Card Comparisons is a buyer’s guide to private aviation programs, from on-demand charter and jet sharing to jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership. Its database includes over 250 programs and more than 40,000 data points updated on a regular basis. Subscribers compare programs by over 65 variables in minutes, saving weeks and hours of research. They can also receive a complimentary custom analysis identifying the best solutions, providers, and programs for their specific needs.

Douglas Gollan
Private Jet Card Comparisons
+1 9173286518
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Private Jet Card Comparisons Adds Jet Fuel Cost And Surcharge Calculator

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Douglas Gollan
Private Jet Card Comparisons
+1 9173286518
Company/Organization
Private Jet Card Comparisons
888 Biscayne Blvd., #4709
Miami, Florida, 33132
United States
+1 917-328-6518
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Private Jet Card Comparisons is the only independent buyer's guide to private aviation programs, including jet cards, memberships, on-demand charter and fractional ownership. Paid subscribers ($250 for 12 months) gain access to comprehensive data comparing over 250 programs by 65 variables. Subscribers save hours and weeks of research identifying the best options for their needs in just minutes. Personal assistance from its Editor Doug Gollan is included. Private Jet Card Comparisons is the only private aviation research website that DOES NOT sell subscriber data to the jet companies, providing privacy. Don't be fooled by websites that offer free assistance in exchange for your contact information. Private Jet Card Comparisons has been covered in major media, including The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Miami Herald, Los Angeles Time, USA Today, CNBC, Conde Nast Traveler, Departures, Town & Country, and more.

Private Jet Card Comparisons

More From This Author
Private Jet Card Comparisons Adds Jet Fuel Cost And Surcharge Calculator
Private Jet Charter Prices Have Increased 21%
Private Jet Card Comparisons Is Now On YouTube
View All Stories From This Author