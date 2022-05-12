KMK Consulting Inc. Earns 2022 US Great Place to Work Certification™

KMK is Great Place to Work Certified! KMK Consulting Inc. 97% of KMK Employees say they are made to feel welcome when they join the company

KMK Consulting Inc is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row.

We are fully committed to continue investing in our people, our culture and our values.” — Michael Karbachinskiy, CEO KMK Consulting Inc.