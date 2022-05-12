KMK Consulting Inc. Earns 2022 US Great Place to Work Certification™
KMK Consulting Inc is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row.
We are fully committed to continue investing in our people, our culture and our values.”MORRISTOWN, NJ, US, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMK Consulting Inc. is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at KMK. This year, 94% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 35 points higher than the average U.S. company.
— Michael Karbachinskiy, CEO KMK Consulting Inc.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that KMK Consulting Inc. is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
"At KMK, we put a lot of effort into supporting a highly productive culture where everyone feels good about their job. Being Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the second year in a row - with an even higher score - is clear confirmation that our efforts are working." said CEO Michael Karbachinskiy. "We are fully committed to continue investing in our people, our culture and our values."
This year KMK instituted more employee programs to drive engagement and a sense of belonging which became a top priority as more employees began working from home. KMK's "Fun Committee" hosts weekly yoga sessions, monthly trivia nights, and organizes various local events for team members to come together in-person for a fun night out. KMK's Boston group recently joined up for a cooking class at Cambridge Culinary Institute where they learned new skills and were able to enjoy a meal together as a team. KMK's new President Dani Heywood is ensuring transparency within the company by hosting monthly town-hall style meetings to update employees on company news and invite team members to voice their opinions or concerns.
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
About KMK Consulting Inc.
KMK has been providing operational support and analytics services to the pharmaceutical industry for over twenty years. KMK empowers life science clients to take down the barrier between data & insights so they can maximize their brands success and improve patient lives and focuses on four functions within the pharmaceutical space: Sales Force Effectiveness including Data Management and Incentive Compensation, Market Research, Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR) and Onsite Advanced Analytics Support. Additionally, KMK provides business intelligence software to increase field sales performance. A recent independent study rates KMK as a leader in the Sales Operations space for both quality of deliverables and willingness to recommend. KMK is based in Morristown, NJ, with offices in Boston, India and China.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
