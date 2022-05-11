HappCo to Launch Meditative Program for Businesses of All Sizes

An industry leader in meditation programs is slated to unveil a new program.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to medical data, more than 60 percent of employee absences are due to job stress. Thanks to the soon-to-launch Meditative Program for Businesses of all sizes by HappCo, professionals across the globe will have access to a breakthrough program to combat stress.

Robert Brown, chief marketing officer and spokesperson for HappCo, revealed that The HappCo Business Journey (HBJ) will help leaders improve their emotional intelligence and conflict resolution skills and give employees a platform to manage their stress and build mental resilience.

Interested businesses and individuals can join the waitlist today. The program is led by a master meditation teacher with over 30 years of experience in corporate culture.

“It's the only employee conflict resolution and wellness platform that combines science-backed mindfulness practices with a meditative program for the workplace,” Brown pointed out. “Since Covid-19 began, the anxieties and stressors at home have carried over to the workplace. Without a positive way to manage them, like practicing mindfulness and meditation, many employees face burnout and other psychological problems.”

The HBJ gives both leadership and employees the tools to develop better communication and improve mental resilience.

“The mobile app is easily scalable for any sized company - each employee will receive a dedicated coach that helps them maintain a healthy routine,” Brown said.

About HappCo

HappCo was founded 10 years ago by Dr. Zachary Berk. Dr. Zach worked diligently for the past 7 years developing mobile apps for HappCo's personal and business meditation programs. Combined, they total 400 meditations and over 150 hours. The meditations are evenly split between the personal self-development (consumer) and business versions of the app.

