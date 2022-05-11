Rough Guides launches a new series of extremely packable Mini Rough Guides

Mini Rough Guides 30% off with code MINI30

Travel authority Rough Guides launches the new Mini Rough Guides, the perfect pocket companion for short escapes, throughout Europe & the Caribbean.

This new mini series from Rough Guides will help us to cater to the needs of all travellers and expand our list, reaching more and more travellers with each and every book.” — Vanessa Clarke, Head of Sales

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of its 40th anniversary in bringing travel to life to its readers, global travel authority Rough Guides is pleased to announce the launch of a brand new series of Mini Rough Guides, the perfect pocket travel companion for short breaks and island escapes, throughout Europe and the Caribbean.

The launch titles published in April and May of 2022 include some of the most popular summer holiday destinations in Europe and further afield, with the following titles on sale now: Malta, Iceland, Jersey, Tenerife, Croatia, Ireland, Dublin, Corfu, Cyprus, Puglia, Antigua & Barbuda, Lanzarote & Fuerteventura and Rhodes.

Vanessa Clarke, Rough Guides Head of Sales said “This new mini series from Rough Guides will help us to cater to the needs of all travellers and expand our list, reaching more and more travellers with each and every book.”

These handy guides are packed full of information, from practical tips on getting around and where to eat and stay, to fascinating introductions to the local history and culture. Carefully curated itineraries take travellers on a perfect tour of the destination, while Out and About guides the traveller on where to go and what to see. Destination highlights and top attractions are beautifully presented as photo features at the beginning of each book and cross-referenced by number to the relevant page within the guide, ensuring readers can find all the detailed information they need. Naturally, Things to Do, from shopping to sports and children’s activities are all covered too.

Written in the Rough Guides’ trademark “tell it like it is” style, these little guides go big on stunning imagery, offering travellers the perfect inspiration and bringing every destination to life. Practical and easy to use, chapters within the guide are colour-coded for quick reference on-the-go, while illustrated maps make getting around a breeze. Recommendations for accommodation, restaurants and leisure activities cater to every budget. Moreover, the book’s pocket-size and accompanying free eBook ensure a mini Rough Guide can travel with you wherever you go.

“This is an exciting time to be at Rough Guides as we look to develop content in new and creative ways. It’s about meeting the needs of today’s travellers, offering them inspiration at every price point, and making travel accessible to all.” Kate Drynan, Head of Publishing

Upcoming mini titles available from June through to December include Guernsey, Madeira, Edinburgh, New York, Belgrade, Rome, St Lucia, Porto, Bologna, Valencia and Caribbean Ports of Call.

Limited time launch offer - get 30% off with the code MINI30 on all Mini Rough Guides* from 12/05/2022 till 16/05/2022 only. Offer applies to the new Mini Rough Guides series only when purchased through the Rough Guides online shop. Visit https://shop.roughguides.com/ for the complete range of titles on offer.



- ENDS -

Email press@roughguides.com for more information.

Rough Guides is pleased to offer an exclusive complimentary press copy of the eBook ‘The Mini Rough Guide to Puglia’. Use the code MINIFREE to download your free eBook.



About Rough Guides

Founded in Singapore in 1970, Apa Publications today is an internationally-staffed company pushing the boundaries of what is expected of a travel publisher and innovating to meet travellers’ needs. With two travel brands, Rough Guides synonymous with practical travel tips and adventurous travellers and Insight Guides with a highly-visual and cultural focus, we’ve been inspiring travellers for over 50 years providing services in three areas: publishing, tailor-made travel and bespoke brand service solutions.

The combined publishing list comprises hundreds of full-colour print guidebooks coming in packages with free eBook downloads to support light packing and responsible travel. The tailor-made trip concept makes the planning of each trip easy and matches all travellers with local experts and their longstanding insider knowledge to make each trip truly special. The bespoke brand services offer solutions to create and deliver bespoke campaigns with access to a wide travel audience.

Whatever a traveller needs are, a solution and a service will be found under one roof of Rough Guides and Insight Guides.