DrKumo CEO Dr. Kelly Nguyen Selected as Judge in National Competition of Diverse Life Science Suppliers
Dr. Kelly Nguyen is a multi-award-winning, seasoned executive with a proven track record in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.
In order to make a difference in our world today, we will continue to accept new challenges and innovate, build strong partnerships, and support organizations with the same mission as ours.”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo Inc., leader in connected health technology innovator, today announced its CEO Dr. Kelly Nguyen was selected as one of the key judges in the 2022 “Top Eight That Innovate” Diversity Alliance for Science (DA4S) annual competition. DrKumo won first place last year in this competition with its state-of-the-art real-time Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). It is recognized for its AI-driven revolutionary solutions, which accelerate care delivery into patients’ homes through a cloud-based application and easy-to-use medical devices.
— Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo Inc.
“We’d like to congratulate and thank all the winners especially Hunter International Recruiting for earning first place for Stemhunter, my fellow judges Rondu Vincent, Barry C. Kull, Scott Rauscher, Lisa Trinh and Sekou Dilday, and DA4S for entrusting us with this important responsibility to acknowledge the next innovators of groundbreaking products that will make a significant difference in the life science industry,” said Dr. Kelly Nguyen. “DrKumo's ultimate goal is improving people's lives and health, and we’ve found diversity is key to our ability to innovate so we are always excited to collaborate with organizations that share our passion and mission.”
DrKumo, with Dr. Nguyen’s leadership, continues to achieve notable awards since its foundation. This year, DrKumo won the 2022 Entrepreneur Award from Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment (PACE), the Los Angeles Minority Business Development Agency. Dr. Nguyen has been awarded a 2020 CWI North America Fellow, an annual worldwide entrepreneurship competition focused on social change.
"In order to make a difference in our world today, we will continue to accept new challenges and innovate, build strong partnerships, and support organizations with the same mission as ours," said Dr. Nguyen.
DA4S Eight That Innovate is a unique opportunity for world-class corporations and diverse-owned suppliers in the life science industry to showcase their groundbreaking products or services and demonstrate how their passion for innovation drives value. The competition took place during the Annual East Coast Conference on May 2-4, 2022.
2022 DA4S East Coast Conference Panel of Judges:
Rondu Vincent, Bristol Mayers Squibb (host)
Barry C. Kull, AstraZeneca
Scott Rauscher, Bristol Mayers Squibb
Kelly Nguyen, DrKumo Inc.
Lisa Trinh, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Sekou Dilday, Takeda
2022 DA4S Top Eight that Innovate Winners:
2030 Consulting, LLC.
ConnectA Strategic Solutions Group
Hunter International Recruiting
Intuitive Event Collective
McClennan Group
Orange Lab Media
The Collaborative
Whitsell Innovations (WI)
To know more information about the event, please visit: https://diversityallianceforscience.com/2022-east-coast-conference/eight-that-innovate/
About Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo
Dr. Kelly Nguyen is an experienced entrepreneur and executive with a proven track record in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. Prior to DrKumo (formerly IDLogiq), Dr. Nguyen was the co-founder and CEO of Mission Road Pharmacy, a specialty pharmacy with an annualized revenue of $160M+ and growing at more than 200% annually prior to getting acquired in 2012. Dr. Nguyen holds 2 granted and 4 pending patents on Telehealth/Digital Health, Blockchain, and Cryptographic Anti-counterfeit technology and a doctor degree in Pharmaceuticals from the University of California, San Francisco.
About DrKumo, Inc.
DrKumo is a technology leader in highly scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring solution for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home.
DrKumo solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. The company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology enables patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and supports healthcare providers by providing real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care around the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
About Diversity Alliance for Science (DA4S)
For ten years, Diversity Alliance for Science has been the pre-eminent networking organization for life science companies and diverse-certified suppliers to connect, collaborate and celebrate the value of diversity. Its networking events are about genuine connections and finding the best way to spark innovation through building business relationships on our diverse perspectives. Its suppliers and corporations build their bottom lines by keeping the shared goals in mind: all the work they produce contributes to making medicines, devices, and ideas that save lives.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrKumoOfficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrKumoOfficial
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drkumo.official/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/drkumo
Visit our website for more information: https://drkumo.com/
Dr. Christina Dokter
DrKumo Inc
+1 866-435-6447
email us here