U.S. News & World Report Names Carmel Valley Manor 2022-23 Best Senior Living Facility

Carmel Valley Manor has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Senior Living Facility.

CARMEL VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carmel Valley Manor is one of the communities recognized by U.S. News that earned “Best” status by achieving the highest possible rating for Senior Retirement Community. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News’s objective statistical assessment of each senior living community’s performance from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between March 2021 and February 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide.

“We are so honored to be designated as a top Senior Living Facility. We’ve created a 28-acre life plan community that provides the amenities and a lifestyle for what we like to call a well-earned life of leisure,” says Jay Zimmer, President and CEO of Carmel Valley Manor. “All in the beautiful surroundings of the central coast with a focus on enhancing the health and wellness of residents.”

The inaugural U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data evaluating such factors as community & activity, food & dining, caregiving, and management & staff for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii. For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital, or moving to a retirement community, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.

“Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences.”

About Carmel Valley Manor:

Carmel Valley Manor is a progressive life plan community providing a broad range of living options and enhancing the health and wellness of residents. It embraces the vitality and diversity of the community, its beautiful surroundings, and excellent quality of care. It is located in Carmel Valley on the Monterey Peninsula. More information can be found at https://cvmanor.com/.



About U.S. News & World Report:

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.