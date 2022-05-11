Gausium’s Strategic Product “Phantas” Debuted at Interclean Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium (alias “Gaussian Robotics”) rolled out its new autonomous floor cleaning robot “Phantas” on the first day of the Interclean Show at RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre. The product launch attracted a large audience of industry experts and professionals from around the world.

Peter Kwestro, Overseas BD Director of Gausium, presented the features of Phantas to the audience. According to him, Phantas is a strategic product of Gausium developed to positively disrupt the autonomous cleaning industry with its unrivaled technological advantages, unique design and affordability.

The Epitome of Hi-tech and Style

The robot is stylish at first glance. It has a rounded shape that delivers an instant touch of minimalism characterized by smooth curves, clean lines and a monochromatic color scheme. The front surface of the shell is furnished with delicate textures of wavy stripes that spice up the overall design of simplicity.

In terms of software, Phantas is said to incorporate all sorts of Gausium’s latest technology breakthroughs. It carries the company’s new-generation SLAM engine that fuels its superior navigation capabilities. The robot will automatically map the surrounding environment upon initial deployment — no extra-human or tool assistance is needed. It adapts well to the changing layout of dynamic environment by real-time localization and map updating.

Empowered by deep-learning-based algorithms and trained with millions of real-world pictures, Phantas will constantly learn the landscape of the surrounding environment. It is able to identify different types of filth and obstacles and make advanced decision behaviors accordingly. For instance, when dealing with electric wires, it would drive around them instead of passing them over directly.

Phantas is developed to free up manpower and reduce human intervention to the greatest extent. It is paired with a workstation to enable autonomous power charging, water refill and discharge. In the meantime, with the user-friendly Gausium App, operators can control the floor cleaning via any smart mobile devices from anywhere, anytime.

Designed for Offices and Retail Stores

With a relatively small size, Phantas is designed for small- and medium- sized commercial facilities, particularly office buildings and retail stores. Despite its compactness, the robot is exceptionally comprehensive by integrating 4 cleaning modes including scrubbing, sweeping, vacuuming and dust mopping. It delivers strong passibility and enables cleaning in tight spaces such as under-table areas. This, combined with its powerful edge cleaning capacity, guarantees maximum floor cleaning coverage.

Multi-robot collaboration can be achieved through the back-end cloud platform — only a few robots are required to complete the floor cleaning tasks of an entire office building. Meanwhile, with a low noise level, the robot features quiet operation, which makes it an ideal choice for noise-sensitive environments such as workspaces.

Gausium (alias “Gaussian Robotics”) is a leading smart solutions provider of AI-integrated autonomous service robots. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software. Founded in 2013, Gausium built its class-leading autonomous navigation based on advanced SLAM technology and integrated it into cleaning machines in 2017. It has since committed to providing total solutions of autonomous floor cleaning for extensive applications across industries and scenarios, and managed to set the industry benchmark with currently the world’s most comprehensive commercial cleaning bot portfolio consisting of Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50, Scrubber 75 and Sweeper 111. In 2021 and 2022, Gausium launched its first autonomous delivery robot “X1” and the groundbreaking new cleaning product line “Phantas”, marking the strategic expansion of its service robot ecosystem. By 2021, Gausium’s cleaning robots have been deployed in over 40 countries across 6 continents, recognized by thousands of satisfied customers with millions of autonomous operational hours accrued and billions of square meters covered. With a vision to lead the smart digital transformation of the service sectors, Gausium will continue to bring more disruptive innovations to the world and empower more people to work smarter and lead happier lives with the products and services we provide.

https://gausium.com/

