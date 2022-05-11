Dr. Robert Renteria Reaches Out to Middle School and High School Superintendents
by Fran Briggs
Dr. Robert Renteria’s program inspires students to take responsibility for managing their emotions and changing their life’s trajectory.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Robert Renteria is reaching out to superintendents across America his publicist announced today. He is offering no-cost academic and faith-inspired curricula to address social and emotional learning (SEL) as part of his cross-country tour of schools.
— Fran Briggs, Publicist to Dr. Robert Renteria
While middle school and high school students develop new skills in academics, many will also need tools to help conquer challenges inside and outside the classroom.
Renteria, who is also a civic leader and international best-selling author, says that among the challenges that compromise K- 12 education are bullying, gangs, drugs, and violence.
“Children are dealing with anger management and depression which makes it difficult to perform in school. Sadly, many have taken their lives,” he explained. “This program not only helps our kids with their critical thinking skills and bridges the educational gap, but it also changes and saves lives of thousands of teens and at-risk youth.”
Dr. Renteria says that dozens of school superintendents, principals, teachers, counselors, social workers, and parents recognize the cultural relevancy of the Barrio books and program. He is accepting bookings for speaking during the 2022 school year to personally connect with students and staff.
"Dr. Robert Renteria’s program inspires students to take responsibility for managing their emotions and changing their life’s trajectory," stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Dr. Robert Renteria. "It gives our children hope and changes the landscape of a potentially dismal future."
Middle school and high school superintendents who seek additional information, including how to book Dr. Robert Renteria and reserve complimentary teaching tools can call 312-933-5619, or visit https://www.fromthebarrio.com.
ABOUT DR. ROBERT RENTERIA
Dr. Robert Renteria is a professional speaker, international trainer, and spokesman for From the Barrio Foundation, a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization based in Aurora, IL. He is also a U.S. Army disabled veteran. During his seven-plus-year career, Dr. Renteria served in many capacities and leadership roles. He was an elite soldier, former paratrooper, and non-commissioned officer. In Nuremberg, Germany he served in tactical operations. While deployed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina he was assigned to psychological operations and spearheaded the reactivation of the 3rd Special Forces Group. Dr. Renteria donates academic and faith-inspired curricula which address social and emotional learning. The program helps children across the globe with their critical thinking skills and bridges the gap in their education.
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Dr. Robert Renteria addressing 8th graders in Chicago