Senate Bill 1227 Printer's Number 1644

PENNSYLVANIA, May 10 - to provide an alternative permanent family as soon as possible

when the unity of the family cannot be maintained.

(4) Consistent with the protection of the public interest,

to provide for children committing delinquent acts, programs of

supervision, care and rehabilitation which provide balanced

attention to the protection of the community, the imposition of

accountability for offenses committed and the development of

competencies to enable children to become responsible and

productive members of the community.

(5) To achieve the purposes in a family environment whenever

possible, separating the child from the child's parents only

when necessary for the child's welfare, safety or health or in

the best interests of public safety.

(b) In accordance with the purposes set forth in subsection

(a) and the mandate of 42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63, that the court, upon

finding a child to be a dependent child, shall enter an order of

disposition that is best suited to the safety, protection and

physical, mental and moral welfare of the child, the department

shall prioritize the following objectives:

(1) To increase the use of nonplacement services designed to

prevent child abuse and neglect and to strengthen families so

that children's safety is increased and the risk to children is

minimized.

(2) If placement is necessary, to use kinship care as the

first priority. If kinship care is not available or appropriate,

to use family foster care as an alternative.

(3) To reduce the use of congregate-living and institutional

placements.

(4) To improve permanency for children to reduce the

duration of out-of-home placement.

20220SB1227PN1644 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30