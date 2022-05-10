Senate Bill 1229 Printer's Number 1645
PENNSYLVANIA, May 10 - delinquent or deprived children the actual average daily cost of
providing said services. The Auditor General shall certify to
each county and city of the first class the allocated
Commonwealth expenditures incurred on behalf of its children and
notify the Secretary of [Public Welfare] Human Services and each
county and city of the first class of same.
(5) [Fifty percent of the reasonable cost of medical and
other examinations and treatment of a child ordered by the court
pursuant to the act of December 6, 1972 (P.L.1464, No.333),
known as the "Juvenile Act," and the expenses of the appointment
of a guardian pendente lite, summons, warrants, notices,
subpoenas, travel expenses of witnesses, transportation of the
child, and other like expenses incurred in proceedings under the
act of December 6, 1972 (P.L.1464, No.333), known as the
"Juvenile Act."] Fifty percent of the following costs incurred
in proceedings under 42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63:
(i) the reasonable cost of medical and other examinations
and treatment of a child ordered by the court;
(ii) the appointment of a guardian ad litem for a child in
the context of dependency proceedings;
(iii) the appointment of counsel for a child in the context
of dependency proceedings;
(iv) the appointment of counsel for an indigent child in the
context of delinquency proceedings;
(v) summons, warrants, notices, subpoenas, travel expenses
of witnesses and transportation of the child; and
(vi) other similar expenses inc urred in these proceedings.
(6) Effective July 1, 1991, the department shall reimburse
county institution districts or their successors one hundred
percent of the reasonable costs of providing adoption services.
