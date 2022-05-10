Senate Bill 1229 Printer's Number 1645

PENNSYLVANIA, May 10 - delinquent or deprived children the actual average daily cost of

providing said services. The Auditor General shall certify to

each county and city of the first class the allocated

Commonwealth expenditures incurred on behalf of its children and

notify the Secretary of [Public Welfare] Human Services and each

county and city of the first class of same.

(5) [Fifty percent of the reasonable cost of medical and

other examinations and treatment of a child ordered by the court

pursuant to the act of December 6, 1972 (P.L.1464, No.333),

known as the "Juvenile Act," and the expenses of the appointment

of a guardian pendente lite, summons, warrants, notices,

subpoenas, travel expenses of witnesses, transportation of the

child, and other like expenses incurred in proceedings under the

act of December 6, 1972 (P.L.1464, No.333), known as the

"Juvenile Act."] Fifty percent of the following costs incurred

in proceedings under 42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63:

(i) the reasonable cost of medical and other examinations

and treatment of a child ordered by the court;

(ii) the appointment of a guardian ad litem for a child in

the context of dependency proceedings;

(iii) the appointment of counsel for a child in the context

of dependency proceedings;

(iv) the appointment of counsel for an indigent child in the

context of delinquency proceedings;

(v) summons, warrants, notices, subpoenas, travel expenses

of witnesses and transportation of the child; and

(vi) other similar expenses inc urred in these proceedings.

(6) Effective July 1, 1991, the department shall reimburse

county institution districts or their successors one hundred

percent of the reasonable costs of providing adoption services.

20220SB1229PN1645 - 3 -

