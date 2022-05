Mad Catz Announces New Controller and RGB Mousepad

C.A.T. 9: Cross-Platform Compatibility S.U.R.F. RGB: Enhanced Precision, Lighting, and Durability (900mm x 300mm)

Mad Catz is pleased to announce the C.A.T. 9 wireless game controller and S.U.R.F. RGB gaming mousepad.

KOWLOON, HONG KONG, May 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The C.A.T. 9 wireless game controller delivers a unique gamer aesthetic while providing unprecedented cross-platform compatibility and functionality. The S.U.R.F. RGB features precision-enhancing fabric with dynamic RGB—providing superior control and vivid lighting effects.Featuring a transparent crystal-shell form factor with embedded 8-color RGB on a logo-printed PCB, the C.A.T. 9 provides for a uniquely stylish gamer aesthetic. The C.A.T. 9 wireless controller features Bluetooth 5.0 which allows for true multi-platform connectivity across mobile gaming devices like smartphones, tablets, Switch, and PC. Not just looks—the C.A.T. 9 also delivers on features and functionality with 4 programmable buttons, a 6-axis motion sensor, and dual-adjustable vibration. With over 8 hours of gameplay on a single charge, the C.A.T. 9 delivers versatility in style.The S.U.R.F. RGB features precision-enhancing fabric that is optimally suited for sensor accuracy. The unique features of this fabric make it not only incredibly abrasion-resistant and durable, but soft to the touch and resistant to spills and stains. The S.U.R.F. RGB is bordered by a vibrant 2-zone RGB lighting strip that can be customized with seven different lighting effects. The perfect complement to your gaming or streaming setup, the S.U.R.F. RGB will provide the high-DPI game performance you need with the comfort, style, and durability you want. Dimensions: (L x W x H) 900 x 300 x 4mmAvailabilityAvailability varies by region, however, general availability is expected towards the end of Q3 2022. For specific regional availability or other inquiries please contact us directly.