Adi Patil and Guy Yehiav Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Adi Patil, seasoned digital marketing and software development executive Guy Yehiav, President of SmartSense by Digi

Adi Patil, seasoned digital marketing and software development executive. Guy Yehiav, President of SmartSense by Digi.

The point is, think about how you can do something better, even if it’s already done!” — Adi Patil, seasoned digital marketing and software development executive

GREENWICH, CT, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

With the stroke of a pen, you fire off the approval for a marketing campaign with the hopes of a good ROI... or you can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis and build a complete marketing plan centered around ROI, brand recognition and trust in the corporate image. Reach out to Fotis Georgiadis below the recent client interviews excerpted here:

-

Adi Patil, seasoned digital marketing and software development executive

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

It doesn’t matter if someone else thought of it before. Someone else thought of Facebook before, Myspace had ample time to establish itself. Facebook got it right and published the most simple social media platform when it launched. Users were drawn towards the simplicity of facebook’s interface initially as compared to Myspace’s UI with the music on profiles, the top friends section, and whatnot!

The point is, think about how you can do something better, even if it’s already done!

For the benefit of our readers, can you outline the steps one has to go through, from when they think of the idea until it finally lands in a customer’s hands? In particular, we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

First of all, the product has to be top-notch, so start with making sure your idea is really original, so you can file a patent. You must look into what type of patent you want to file. For example, a utility or design patent. Do your research, look at competitors, and apply for a patent you have the best chance of getting. You should get a good lawyer for your filing process. Connect with and get any queries you have answered from the United States Patent and Trademark Office — https://www.uspto.gov/.

In terms of sourcing a manufacturer, find one that can develop your product exactly how you want it, and in fact, help you enhance it. Make sure their manufacturing facility is highly-scalable, for whenever your idea takes off.

Retailers and distributors are really important. Take the tabasco factory in Louisianna, for example. That little bottle of sauce is in every restaurant in every country today, all thanks to the amazing distributor they found in New York, ages ago! Make sure your retailers have great traffic and distributors have great reach.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why?

Do not undercharge for your services, just because you are a new company.

When we launched Start It Up NYC, we were both excited and desperate for clients. We ended up getting a lot of those pretty soon, but for a price that would cost us an unreasonable amount of time. Not only that, we got categorized in a fairly low price bracket for our services. So, when people recommended us, they definitely advertised our pricing. It took us a long time to price our services fairly, and start making a significant amount of profit. Luckily, today, we are 4 years into the business, and going strong. But, we did make the mistake of undercharging for our services early on.

The full interview is available here

-

Guy Yehiav, President of SmartSense by Digi

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

We all read about privacy concerns in the media, and there is public wariness around robotics, automation, and IoT. Although these technological advancements may appear to be cause for concern, I don’t think we need to fear IoT. Leading companies like SmartSense are putting securities in place within the IoT to protect against ransomware and leakages to ensure that the data is only used to optimize products and services in a way that delights customers. IoT and automated robotics will continue to show their value, and we will see more and more technology deployed in warehouses, grocery stores, and other places. The whole idea is to connect all those IoTs to generate extra value for customers.

In fact, when we consider the Gen Z workforce coming into retail pharma, grocery, and food service, we need to think about how we’re equipping them with the technology they need to do a great job. Gen Z expects the connectivity that IoT enables. If we do not give them the technology they need to overdeliver, they will leave and look for another job.

3. Communicate as much as you need to.

Communication with clients or customers should be clear and concise, but you also need to make sure you communicate more if needed. When I was new to the business, leading Start It Up, I would often feel weird about ‘disturbing’ my clients too much. [...]

Finish reading the interview here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

