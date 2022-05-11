Mandy Gleason and Jennifer Steiner Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Mandy Gleason, founder and CEO of Replica Surfaces Jennifer Steiner, founder of “Lead Like a CHIQ” Candice Georgiadis

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Number one is that you set your own hours. You technically do, but that doesn’t mean we get all this free time to not put in the work. There’s a joke that founders say, “I was sick of working a 9–5 so now I work 24/7” and there’s a lot of truth to that. We can set the time of day we want to work, and we can be flexible. We can take days off, but that might mean we have to work weekends to make up for it. Over time, founders can achieve more free time, but only if we create a team and systems that make that possible.

Another big myth is that it’s too risky. Sure, it can be. But you can start lean, you can be scrappy and smart. You don’t need to invest a ton of money in the beginning. For example, Replica launched as a Kickstarter campaign. Kickstarter is an amazing way to fund your startup costs. It works by pre-selling your product to customers who want to be part of exciting products before anyone else knows they exist. You basically get a startup loan from a couple hundred people rather than a bank. All you have to do is send them the product when it’s done. You can also make gradual improvements and spend more over time. I did our graphic design for the first year and I am hardly a graphic designer. Eventually, I was able to hire someone much more talented to take our brand look to the next level. You also don’t immediately have to quit your job. In fact, I strongly recommend not doing that! You can work on your business on the weekends or in the evenings, which is what I did. You don’t have to remove your safety net until your business is fully supporting you.

According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

As a woman growing up in business, I often felt like a misfit among management teams. Not necessarily because of my gender, but because of my inherent characteristics. I was not naturally aggressive, directive, combative, or forceful. My management style is much more collaborative, empathetic, and supportive. At work, I felt like I had to make an impossible choice: either emulate these different male characteristics to progress or remain authentic to my own style and risk being passed over.

Women who have grown up in these kind of traditional business settings may question whether they have what it takes to lead. They may look and act differently from the leaders around them. We were taught you to be emotionless, directive and know-it-all to be a good leader. I believe this is why women don’t envision themselves as leaders. They face a real conflict in how they show up.

As a CEO, I encourage all styles of leadership. There are many versions of great leaders, including women leaders or leaders who adopt a female style.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Broadening our understanding of what makes a great leader is paramount.

Brene Brown is leading the charge by introducing this concept of vulnerability in leadership that would have seemed crazy 10 years ago. We’re on the right path now.

We’re studying and publishing articles and research findings that demonstrate the true efficacy of diverse leadership styles. It’s one thing to say that women are great leaders. It’s a far more powerful thing to actually provide data to support that assertion.

Studies show that companies with women on their board of directors perform better than those without.

