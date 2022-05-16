DISCOVER FIMER’S LATEST RESIDENTIAL AND C&I SOLUTIONS IN MANILA, THE PHILIPPINES
SINGAPORE, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Together with local distributor Philippine GeoGreen, Inc., FIMER is set to showcase its solar inverter solutions for the residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) segments at the Joy Nostalg Hotel in Ortigas Center Pasig on 25 May 2022.
The event represents an excellent opportunity for Filipino customers to experience FIMER’s premium solar inverter solutions in-person, as well as learn more about its PVS-10/33-TL for C&I and the recently launched ‘best-in-class’ Power platform for residential applications.
Furthermore, be sure to attend a ‘live’ presentation conducted by Divya Kumar, FIMER Regional Sales Manager for Asia, who will be speaking on FIMER’s portfolio across all segments, as well as solutions specific to the residential and C&I segments in the Philippines.
FIMER will be showcasing its portfolio for the solar including:
PVS-10/33-TL: FIND YOUR FLEX
FIMER’s best-selling product for C&I applications - PVS-10/33 - comes with the most advanced digital features which make it an ideal solution for any project. It is flexible enough to fit anywhere and can easily be installed in new or existing plants, thus providing lower installation and maintenance costs. Some of its key benefits include quick installation, fast commissioning and fuse-free design and it is available in a wide range of power sizes from 10 kW to 33 kW.
NEW POWER PLATFORM: GO FOR THE BETTER
Combining the latest technological innovations with high-end design features, PowerUNO and PowerTRIO inverters are available in a wide range of power options from 2 to 8.5 kW and feature single and three-phase options. PowerX, modular battery, has one of the highest residential storage capacities on the market. PowerX provides a flexible option for capacity requirements of all sizes, up to 48 kWh, along with a quick and easy installation.
About FIMER
FIMER is the fourth largest, tier one, renewable energy equipment supplier in the world. Specializing in solar inverters and electric mobility systems, it has over 1100 employees worldwide and offers a comprehensive solar solutions portfolio across all applications. FIMER’s skills are further strengthened by its bold and agile approach that sees it consistently invest in R&D. With a presence in over 20 countries together with local training centers and manufacturing hubs, FIMER remains close to its customers and the ever-evolving dynamics of the energy industry.
