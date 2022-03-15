FIMER Delivers Significant Carbon Savings for International Clothing Supplier
100% made in Italy, FIMER’s PVS-100/120-TL string inverters represent the best solution to maximize ROI in large decentralized solar applications, whether ground-mounted or on the roof.”SINGAPORE, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst the global push for sustainability in the fashion industry, FIMER has successfully equipped two rooftop photovoltaic (PV) systems of a factory dedicated to manufacturing clothing for acclaimed international fashion brands, with its solar inverter technology. As of August 2021, testing and commissioning have been completed and the factory, located in the Hai Duong province of Vietnam, is now fully powered on solar.
According to the World Bank, the fashion industry is responsible for 10 percent of annual global carbon emissions, consuming more energy than aviation and maritime shipping combined. In recent years, there has been a heightened awareness about the detrimental effects of fast fashion on the environment, with consumers turning their backs on brands that generate excessive wastage and pollution. This has driven brands to re-think their production processes and scale up efforts to reduce waste and produce sustainably.
The PV installation for the OEM clothing supplier was completed by Solar Electric Vietnam JSC (SEV), a leading EPC in Vietnam. The customer wanted a solution that could help it reduce the carbon impact on its surrounding environment while maximizing energy efficiency under varying weather conditions. In total, 20 of FIMER’s PVS-100-TL string inverters have been installed across two sites, with the installation projected to save around 2,190 tons in carbon emissions annually.
The PVS-100/120-TL is FIMER’s cloud connected three-phase string inverter solution for cost-efficient decentralized PV systems for both ground mounted and rooftop applications.
This high-power platform comes with a power rating of up to 120 kW to maximize ROI for decentralized commercial and industrial (C&I) solar plants. With up to six MPPT, energy harvesting is optimized even under shading situations.
With fewer units required to power a PV plant, FIMER’s best-selling inverter also generates savings on installation resources. Owing to its modularity, further cost savings are made from a logistics and maintenance point of view. Moreover, its features such as its integrated DC/AC disconnection, 24 string connections, fuses and surge protection, effectively eliminate the need for additional boxes.
The PVS-100/120-TL’s standard wireless access from any mobile device makes the configuration of the inverter and plant easier and faster. The improved user experience – thanks to a built-in User Interface (UI) – enables access to advanced inverter configuration settings. Furthermore, FIMER’s Installer for Solar Inverters mobile app for Android and iOS devices, simplifies multi-inverter installations.
Vikram Mulye, FIMER Singapore’s Country Director said: “FIMER’s PVS-100-TL has been ideal for the scope of the project thanks to its technological features characterized by high efficiency, proven components, versatility, modular design and ease of installation. 100% made in Italy, FIMER’s PVS-100/120-TL string inverters represent the best solution to maximize return on investment in large decentralized solar applications, whether ground-mounted or on the roof.”
Tien Luu, SEV’s CEO said: “SEV specializes in C&I renewable energy projects including rooftop solar, which is currently experiencing a high demand in Vietnam. We are pleased to partner with FIMER, not only because of their experience and expertise in this field, but also because their PVS-100/120-TL string inverter was the perfect fit for this project in consistently generating maximum energy yields. Overall, it has not only been a smooth and seamless installation process with FIMER, but also a meaningful project in helping the fashion industry take a step towards environmental sustainability.”
Solar Electric Vietnam JSC is one of the largest EPCs in Vietnam and partners with the world’s leading brands in solar. Its customers include established players across various industries such as real estate, automotive, fashion, construction and even publishing. With a strong and dedicated team, SEV has been working continuously to promote renewable energy applications in Vietnam over the last 6 years.
