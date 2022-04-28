Dyna Drug Corporation Triples Energy Efficiency in 3 Months with Installation of FIMER’s PVS-30 Inverter
FIMER’s PVS-10/33-TL is ideal for rooftop solar applications, as demonstrated in the successful installation of Dyna Drug’s rooftop solar PV system.”SINGAPORE, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since commissioning its 129kWp rooftop solar system in January 2022, the pharmaceutical wholesaler has progressively generated more than 14,000 kWh of clean energy to power its business operations in Quezon City, Metro Manila.
— Vikram Mulye, FIMER Singapore Country Director
The rooftop PV installation comprising four units of FIMER’s PVS-30 three-phase string inverter solution was completed by Philippine GeoGreen, Inc., a leading local distributor of environmentally responsible solutions. Through harnessing solar energy, Dyna Drug will power its daily business operations sustainably. With the PV installation increasing energy efficiency by 300% within a span of three months, the company has since reduced its carbon emissions by 72,410 lb.
Gary Lee, General Manager at Dyna Drug Corporation said: “The push to power the business on clean energy stems from the belief that the company can play a significant role in reducing environmental impact for future generations. At Dyna Drug Corporation, we want to make a difference and be part of the solution to climate change. As a corporate citizen, we decided to power our business on clean energy and install more than 300 kW of solar PV panels across three sites with the eventual aim of attaining 1 MW. In addition, owing to our trusted partner, Philippine GeoGreen’s recommendation of FIMER’s Italian-made PVS-30 inverter, we’re happy to share that the energy output has far exceeded our expectations."
FIMER’s best-selling commercial and industrial (C&I) product - PVS-10/33 - comes with the most advanced digital capabilities which makes it an ideal solution for C&I applications. It is flexible enough to fit anywhere and can easily be installed in new or existing plants to provide lower installation and maintenance costs. Some of its key features include quick installation, fast commissioning and a fuse-free design, and it is available in a wide range of power sizes from 10 kW to 33 kW.
Liza Morales, CEO at Philippine GeoGreen, Inc. said: “Although FIMER’s PVS-10/33-TL string inverter was launched recently in 2021, we’re proud to share that it already has a track record in terms of optimal energy yields and reliability. We would like to thank Dyna Drug Corporation for trusting us to recommend only the best premium Italian solar inverter solutions for their energy needs. We look forward to helping more local C&I businesses optimize energy efficiency sustainably.”
Vikram Mulye Country Director at FIMER Singapore said: “Partnering with Philippine GeoGreen, we are committed to bringing the latest innovative solutions to-market to meet the growing demand for sustainable energy options. FIMER’s PVS-10/33-TL is ideal for rooftop solar applications, as demonstrated in the successful installation of Dyna Drug’s rooftop solar PV system.”
Dyna Drug Corporation’s success story started in 1976 when it first opened as a wholesaler in the Chinese district of Binondo, Manila. It quickly made its way to the top, becoming widely recognized as the leader in wholesale of both ethical, over-the-counter pharmaceutical products and consumer and allied products.
Chen Minming
FIMER
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn