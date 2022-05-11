12 WHITE 4-FT TALL URNS TO BE INSTALLED ON TOWERS OF GRAND GALVEZ Via 150 Ft Crane-Urns Not Seen on Hotel in 90 Years

First urns installed on Grand Galvez towers in Galveston TX Historic image of Hotel Galvez showing original placement of urns Grand Galvez before urns re-installed

Original Urns Possibly Lost in 1932 Hurricane-Exact Recreations of the Original Tower Urns Produced by Creative Combinations of Galveston Texas

The urns on the 4 towers are part of the iconic image of this property. A few of the urns were found outside the hotel but not in their original locations. Recreating them was very important.” — Mark Wyant, owner, Grand Galvez

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: Twelve 4-foot tall decorative white plaster urns will be placed on the exterior corners of the four towers at the top of Grand Galvez in Galveston, TX. The tower urns are exact recreations of those originally installed for the 1911 Hotel Galvez opening. The originals were last seen 90 years ago in 1932, possibly disappearing as a result of that year’s hurricane.

• Mark Wyant, owner, Grand Galvez:

o “We wanted to restore the iconic Grand Galvez to its long-reigning ‘Queen of the Gulf’ reputation. I researched all available historical documents, images and correspondence. Information from the Galveston Historical Foundation, Kathleen Maca’s book about the hotel and other first-hand details from local historians and former guests were gathered as we created the designs for the renovations.”

o “The urns on the four towers are part of the iconic image of this historic property. We found a few of the original urns outside the Grand Galvez but not in their original tower positions. Recreating the urns and replacing them in their original architectural spots is part of our goal to pay homage to the legacy of this beautiful building.”

o “My goal was always to restore the property to its grand style and the replacement of the urns is part of that mission. I can assure everyone that our vision for the ‘new’ Grand Galvez will honor the historic design, offering a refreshed elegance throughout the hotel. These designs reflect the new energy we will bring to the resort and all its amenities.”

WHEN: Thursday, May 12 (2p-5p CT) and Friday, May 13 (8a-12p CT)

Early morning shots and day shoots until 5pm (or as needed)

WHERE: Grand Galvez

2024 Seawall Blvd

Galveston, TX 77550

• Visual of 150-foot tall articulating man lift will place each urn

• Access from Great Front Lawn on Seawall Blvd

• Satellite truck parking available

WHO (on site for interviews)

• Mark Wyant, owner, Grand Galvez

• Alex Gonzalez, Creative Combinations, Galveston, TX

BACKGROUND:

The Grand Galvez, a 220-room resort hotel and spa, is a historic landmark property in Galveston, TX. Grand Galvez will be part of the Marriott Autograph Collection and has welcomed guests worldwide for more than 100 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast and is renowned as one of the finest Galveston hotels. Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations, which will embody the hotel’s beautiful architectural design while, at the same time, introducing an upgraded luxury and energy.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Mr. Wyant is an established hotel owner and developer in Texas, Florida, Louisiana and South Carolina. The purchase of the Hotel Galvez, now the Grand Galvez, will mark the third property Mr. Wyant has developed in Galveston. In 1999, he built the Holiday Inn Express at 1st and Seawall and then sold it in 2005. He developed the Holiday Inn Sunspree Resort in 2004, where the noted Capt. Jack’s once stood. In 2014, he sold it and created The Saint Hotel brand with award-winning properties in New Orleans, Key West and Charleston. In 2021, he sold The Saint Hotel New Orleans and The Saint Hotel Charleston. Mr. Wyant continues to own and operate The Saint Hotel Key West, a Marriott Autograph Collection property.

A history lover, Mr. Wyant strategically selects development properties that are in key US cities known for their history and excellent leisure, business and entertainment experiences. His primary goal is to embody and respect the city's legacy, charm, and history in every location.

