MPD Hires New Chief Equity Officer

(Washington, DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is pleased to announce that former US Park Police Chief, Pamela Smith, has been hired to serve as the Chief Equity Officer. In this newly created position, Smith is responsible for leading the department’s efforts on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). She will develop strategies and plans to ensure that DEI issues remain a priority in the department and provide an organizational channel for department-wide accountability.

In an effort to continue the work MPD is already doing in the space of diversity and inclusion, Chief Robert J. Contee, III determined that in order to ensure the department’s continued emphasis on transparency, a professional visionary and strategic thinker who could identify and define equity disparities and develop action plans to make positive impacts on the disparities is crucial.

“My vision for the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is to achieve excellence in all aspects of our agency, and that includes affording our members opportunity, support and development. The hiring of the new Chief Equity Officer is a promise to our members and to our community to do just that, transfer excellence in our daily efforts. As we continue to make strides in equity and inclusion in our department, I am excited to work alongside Pamela Smith in this leadership role, as she will serve as our new Chief Equity Officer,” said Chief Robert J. Contee, III. “Pamela has worked closely with MPD for over two decades, and I am looking forward to our continued teamwork in making MPD a department that leads the nation in diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Chief Contee’s vision is for Pamela Smith is to serve as the department’s equity strategist, responsible for guiding efforts and creating opportunities to define, assess, and promote diversity and inclusion initiatives across all MPD offices, bureaus, and divisions. She will build and promote a data-driven approach to DEI and customize department-specific diversity strategies that result in driving action and change in the organization.

Pamela Smith previously served the United States Park Police for 23 years, and was the first African American woman to lead the department as the Chief of Police. During her tenure as Chief, Smith was known for fostering and delivering positive cultural change in relation to diversity and inclusion. Additionally, she is a recipient of the Women in Federal Law Enforcement Public Service Award, the National Council of Negro Women Award for Working Together in Unity, and the National Park Service Equal Employment Opportunity Program Recognition of Outstanding Excellence award.

For Pamela Smith’s full biography, please click this link.