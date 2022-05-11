The Future of Work is Not One Size Fits All
Tina Paterson, author of Effective Remote Teams says “leaders must evolve or get left behind.”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Beverly Hills Publishing announced the release of Effective Remote Teams by author Tina Paterson, Corporate Culture Pioneer. Effective Remote Teams demonstrates How to Lead Yourself and Your Team to Achieve Extraordinary Outcomes Without Burning Out. Tina Paterson is a master of efficiency and helps leaders to navigate the complexity of working with remote teams.
With many companies across the world phasing a hybrid work model into their business structure on a permanent basis, more and more employees as well as business owners and leaders are questioning whether heading into the office is even necessary.
New statistics via findstack.com show that 77% of workers say they are actually more productive working from home and companies that allow remote work have seen an average increase of $2,000 in profit per remote worker.
Today, leaders will either evolve or get left behind. There is no going back to the old days. You no longer can lead your team by watching over them or expecting them to be in the office at all hours. Leaders like us simply can’t do business as we once did and expect the same success. - Tina Paterson
Seven years ago, Tina was suffering from pneumonia in a hospital emergency room - seriously ill and miserable. Her illness had been caused by long hours at work coupled with stress, burnout and self neglect.
This health crisis was the catalyst that changed everything.
Fast-forward to today, and Tina has pioneered the solution to create the freedom to have a successful career, better health and deep personal satisfaction and fulfillment outside of work.
With clients that include Amazon, Microsoft, GE and Sky. Tina provides expert insight on leveraging virtual teams to outperform your goals, remote working vs. remote leadership and getting clear on what really matters.
Effective Remote Teams is now available in hardback as well as digital download.
