Maryam Mohammadi Named on CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel Power 70 Solution Providers List

Maryam Mohammadi ITM CRN WOC 2022

Maryam’s contributions to the company, our partners, and the channel have been instrumental to our ongoing success and high customers satisfaction ratting.” — Arman Eghbali

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Management Corporation , announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company has named Maryam A. Mohammadi, VP of Project Management and Operations, to its 2022 Power 70 Solution Providers list, an elite subset of honorees chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list. Through strong business acumen, innovation and strategic thinking, these extraordinary women support their solution provider businesses and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

The annual Power 70 Solution Provider honorees, an incredible group of distinguished female channel leaders, are chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their expertise and contributions to building strong solution provider businesses. This exclusive list features elite industry professionals who drive success every day through leadership and a deep dedication to their organizations and the entire IT channel.

Maryam A. Mohammadi has been with IT Management Corporation since September of 2014. With more than 15 years of management experience in the tech industry, Maryam is an exceptional project manager, reliable, organized, and professional, with exemplary communication skills. Last year, Maryam was recognized to receive her second CRN award, the Power 60 CRN 2021 Women of the Channel Award.

"She leads by example and embodies the mindset of, 'when our customers are successful, we as a company are successful'. She demonstrates this every day in her ongoing activities with her team. I'm incredibly proud to have talented and dedicated team members such as Maryam with us to expand and grow the company. said Arman Eghbali, CEO of IT Management Corporation.

Maryam has been quoted from CRN saying, “2021 was such a difficult year, filled with challenges and unknowns, but we were able to maintain and strengthen our partnership with our manufacturer partners to serve our customers…I believe that a good leader can inspire their people and help them find their best version, make the company's vision a reality, as well as transforming their lives.”

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel and Power 70 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC

About IT Management Corporation

IT Management Corporation has been serving the technology needs of private businesses and the public sector since 2009. We specialize in providing network assessment, planning and design, implementation, project management, documentation, voice and data consulting, convergence, training, and technical services for new projects as well as existing systems. We have organized our business to accommodate the individual funding, procurement, and specific technology needs of each of its clients. We make sure to provide the service and support to meet current and future technology requirements for each organization and business we serve. www.it-management.com



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com